Media Invited to Talk Tech with NASA Administrator at World Ag Expo

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will speak to, and take questions from, media about how technologies originally developed for space exploration now are used to cultivate farms, predict crop yields, manage water resources, and more, during his Tuesday, Feb. 12, visit to World Ag Expo in Tulare, California.

At 9:30 a.m. PST in the Heritage Complex Banquet Hall, Bridenstine will take part in a news conference to talk about how technologies and data made possible by NASA research, development and investment, are repurposed to improve numerous aspects of agriculture across America and around the globe.

Media also are invited to follow along at 11:30 a.m. as Bridenstine visits Booth #3006 in Building C, where NASA's drone research and development intersects with crop monitoring. The administrator will meet with representatives of AeroVironment, a firm that develops drones and data analytics software that farmers can use to monitor the health of their crops and increase efficiencies and profitability. Bridenstine then will be available to answer media questions outside the booth.

Journalists interested in the booth visit and interview availability need to RSVP to Kristen.m.eichamer@nasa.gov by 2 p.m. PST Monday, Feb. 11.

Locations of the Heritage Complex Banquet Hall and Media Center are marked on the floor plan available at:

https://wag19.mapyourshow.com/7_0/floorplan/?navbarlink=1

To learn more about how NASA discoveries improve life on Earth, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/topics/technology/index.html

SOURCE NASA

