Media One Creative Achieves 149th in FT The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 Ranking

TORONTO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Media One Creative has achieved the 149th spot in the Financial Times inaugural FT Americas' ranking.

The ranking highlights "500 businesses across the continent for whom innovation and creativity have paid off - attributes that will underpin resilience and enable many of them to thrive once the worst effects of the pandemic are behind them," states FT. "The FT list was compiled with Statista, a research company, and ranks entrants from across the Americas by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2015 and 2018."

One of Media One Creative's studio facilities pictured

"We are honoured to be a part of this listing and to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas," said Derek Rider, co-founder and CEO, Media One Creative. "To see Media One Creative's name on the same list as Tesla, Netflix, Uber, Snap and PayPal is beyond humbling."

Media One Creative ranked the 149th fastest-growing company across the Americas, which included companies in the report from these countries: Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the United States, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Media One Creative ranked as the 13th fastest-growing company across all of the Canadian companies in the study.

Media One Creative has ranked second on the list in the category of Media, behind Snap.

"Our vision by the year 2030 is to be recognized as a Best Place to Work, producing award-winning content in over 50 countries, across our 10 global offices, with global revenues exceeding $100 million USD," said Rider. "The recognition of the organic growth of Media One Creative is appreciated but it is only the beginning. With the newly formed Media One Group, our agency will expand via our M&A investments and our leadership team will build on our existing track record as we open up international markets, partnerships and new revenue streams."

"As the content demands increased from our brand clients over the years, we built the capability to produce this content at scale for them, both departmentally and geographically. In our next chapter, I'm excited to integrate the partner agencies within Media One Group," said Corey Peck, co-founder and COO, Media One Creative.

Aine Corby, Head of Production, Media One Creative, who has been with the agency since 2016, says, "I've seen it firsthand over the past four years -- Media One Creative has grown incredibly fast. Now, in my role as Head of Production, I'm proud to lead our production team and over 1,200 Creators as our storytelling continues to evolve."

Kelly Formela, Head of Business Development, Media One Creative, who has been with the agency since 2017, says, "As our business grows outside of Canada, every day poses new opportunities - we've come a long way and we are just getting started."

