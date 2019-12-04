Media Partners Hires New CRO from Amazon

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Partners Corporation, an award-winning producer of people skills training films and learning content, announced that Michael Masters joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Previously General Manager of the Alexa Built-in phones business at Amazon, Mr. Masters comes to Media Partners to fill the newly created CRO position with responsibilities for Sales, Marketing and Customer Success.

Prior to Amazon, Mr. Masters served as CMO at FoVI3D and Zebra Imaging and held other Sales and Marketing executive roles at Concur Technologies and T-Mobile. He is an experienced leader with proven success increasing revenue, building brands and leading customer-focused innovation.

"The CRO position is vitally important to accelerate Media Partners' growth as we introduce new learning content and behavioral analytics capabilities to training professionals in 2020," said John Hansen, CEO of Media Partners. "We sought an experienced leader that can integrate our marketing, sales and customer success functions to better serve our customers. The position calls for unique qualifications, and we are extremely fortunate to have Mike joining us."

"From my experience, I've found that investing in employee training is a strategic initiative and key to an organization's success," said Michael Masters, new CRO at Media Partners. "That means empowering the HR and Learning & Development functions to improve employee behavior and workplace culture. I'm excited to join Media Partners' mission-driven team to help make a positive impact on the workplace."

About Media Partners

Media Partners produces engaging people skills and compliance training that elevates employee workplace behavior and culture. The result is a workforce that learns and embraces exceptional people skills with each other and with customers. Their award-winning training content includes well-known programs such as Once & For All: Stopping Sexual Harassment at Work, Give 'em the Pickle and How Was Your Day? Getting Real about Bias, Diversity, Harassment and Bullying. The programs address topics including customer service, interpersonal communications, respectful workplace, management and leadership development, workplace violence prevention and more.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Bellevue, WA, Media Partners content is used by virtually every industry, in large and small organizations, and by corporations, government agencies, and non-profits. To view the company's programs and stay up-to-date on the latest Media Partners news, visit www.mediapartners.com or follow the company on social media.

