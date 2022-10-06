Media Ranch Announces Iconic Wild America Brand Representation

Partnership with Principal Media for Formats and Property Development

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent success of their Ubisoft brand partnership with the format House Party: Just Dance, Media Ranch's President & Founder Sophie Ferron, announced another major property representation -- the iconic brand of Wild America. Media Ranch, an award-winning format production and distribution company, is pursuing its multi-tiered IP strategy of developing and acquiring IP by building new, and partnering with, existing world-class brands. With this new partnership Media Ranch aims to expand all aspects of the Wild America franchise. The first step -- the creation of Wild America Challenge, a thrilling adventure and survival competition format.

Left to Right: Sophie Ferron, President & Founder of Media Ranch and Gary Rosenson, CEO of Principal Media

As Media Ranch gears up to bring the format worldwide, they are partnering with Los Angeles-based Principal Media for finished program sales of the original Wild America series, bringing the series, as well as exciting never-before-seen content, to new international audiences. Media Ranch and Principal Media will collaborate with Monarch Films, the original distributor that represented the brand's creators, the Stouffer Brothers

Wild America -- an iconic documentary television series running for 12 years on PBS (and the inspiration for the Warner Bros. feature film Wild America) -- showcases the wild animals and lands of North America. It's renowned for its unflinching portrayal of nature, as well as its extensive use of advanced film techniques. The Wild America Challenge format takes the property to the next level – as a first-of-its-kind competition. Aspiring, young wildlife cinematographers must go head-to-head in the high risk, high reward world of wildlife filmmaking. Facing the greatest adventure of their lives in America's wildest locales, they must draw on every instinct and skill they have, to survive and bring awe-inspiring footage of rarely seen wildlife into living rooms across the globe. Only the best will win the chance at the grand prize.

Ferron said: "Media Ranch is thrilled to grow its partnership of influential brands – especially ones as iconic as Wild America, and to be launching the new format, the Wild America Challenge. This is just the beginning as we aim to expand all aspects of their brand. We and Principal Media have many exciting co-ventures planned around the Wild America franchise."

"Any AVOD platform that features wildlife content should consider Wild America, a 12-season series offering an unflinching portrayal of the wild animals and wild lands of North America," said Gary Rosenson, CEO of Principal Media. "We're excited to partner with Media Ranch on this franchise."

Marty, Mark, and Marshall Stouffer said: "We are proud to have joined forces with Media Ranch for the exciting new competition format, Wild America Challenge! We also look forward to the release - in vivid high-definition - of the original Wild America series along with never-before-seen episodes."

