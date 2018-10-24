Media Registration Opens for 2019 North American International Auto Show

"The North American International Auto Show serves as the global stage for automakers, suppliers, and tech startups to showcase their newest innovations and products to thousands of domestic and international press and industry leaders," said Bill Golling, NAIAS Chairman. "The international platform our show provides for this vast array of organizations and thought leaders gives media unmatched opportunities to reach the highest levels of innovators across the globe."

Credential Registration

Journalists are encouraged to register online at naias.com and complete the form on the press page. To receive credentials by mail, journalists must apply during the early registration period that ends Dec. 14, 2018. After Dec. 14, journalists may still register online, but will need to collect their credentials in person at Cobo Center on or after Jan. 2, 2019. The registration deadline for all media applications is Dec. 31, 2018.

Media credentials are required for entry into the 2019 NAIAS and provided to qualified journalists only. To qualify, applicants must be working in print, broadcast or social-based/website media. All people entering the show floor with credentials during Press Preview days will be required to present additional identification (a current driver's license or passport) for validation. NAIAS credentials are non-transferable.

Delta Airlines Discount Ticket Program

The discount ticket program offered by Delta Air Lines for select business and coach fares is returning for the 2019 NAIAS. Visitors traveling to the show/Detroit between December 18, 2018 and February 16, 2019 can receive:

2-10 percent discount on coach and premium class fares for domestic (US/ Canada ) originating travel

) originating travel 3-10 percent discount on select coach and premium class fares for international travel

3-10 percent discount on select coach and premium class fares for travel to/from Transpacific Asia/ Australia

To book flight reservations, travelers can call Delta Meeting Network® at 1.800.328.1111 Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (CT) and refer to Meeting Event Code NMS77. There is not a service fee for reservations booked and ticketed via our reservation 800 number.

ALTOUR Travel is also available to assist in booking domestic and international Delta Air Lines discounted fares and provide travel assistance. To reach an ALTOUR travel agent from the U.S. or Canada call toll free 877.924.4053; international callers please dial 00.517.333.5878.

About the North American International Auto Show

In its 31st year as an international event, the NAIAS is the most influential annual automotive event in the world. NAIAS is where future mobility innovations meet the pavement. With the largest concentration of the world's top automotive and technology executives, designers, engineers and thought leaders, NAIAS serves as the global stage for companies to debut brand-defining vehicles and industry-shaping announcements. NAIAS is unmatched in the industry in presenting six unique shows in one, including: The Gallery, an ultra-luxury automotive event, AutoMobili-D, an inside look at future mobility platforms, Press Preview, Industry Preview, Charity Preview and then concluding with a nine-day Public Show.

For more information, visit naias.com.

2019 NAIAS Dates:

The Gallery – Saturday, January 12

Press Preview – Monday – Tuesday, January 14 – 15

AutoMobili-D – Monday – Thursday, January 14 – 17

Industry Preview – Wednesday – Thursday, January 16 – 17

Charity Preview – Friday, January 18

Public Show – Saturday – Sunday, January 19 – 27

