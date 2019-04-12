Media Statement on the Fisher-Price® Rock 'n Play Recall Notice released on April 12, 2019

EAST AURORA, N.Y., April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fisher-Price® announced with the Consumer Product Safety Commission that it is recalling all models of the Rock 'n Play Sleeper.

Fisher-Price also released the following statement:

A child fatality is an unimaginable tragedy.

For almost 90 years, Fisher-Price has made the safety of children our highest priority.

In recent days, questions have been raised about the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper. We stand by the safety of our products. However, due to reported incidents in which the product was used contrary to the safety warnings and instructions, we have decided to conduct a voluntary recall of the Rock 'n Play Sleeper in partnership with the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Fisher-Price has a long, proud tradition of prioritizing safety as our mission. We at Fisher-Price want parents around the world to know that we have every intention of continuing that tradition.

-Chuck Scothon, GM, Fisher-Price

