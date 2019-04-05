Media Statement on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission-Fisher-Price® Joint Security Alert released on April 5, 2019

EAST AURORA, N.Y., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fisher-Price® and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) jointly issued an alert warning parents and caregivers to discontinue use of the Rock 'n Play Sleeper when infants begin to roll over.

In response to the alert, Fisher-Price released the following additional statement:

A child fatality is an unimaginable tragedy.

Fisher-Price has a long, proud tradition of prioritizing safety as the cornerstone of our mission. Generations of parents have trusted us for almost 90 years to provide safe products for their children. We are there with you from the moment you bring your child home and take our responsibility for product safety very seriously.

Today, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Fisher-Price have jointly issued an alert warning parents and caregivers to discontinue use of the Rock 'n Play Sleeper when infants begin to roll over. To ensure a safe sleep environment for infants, we remind parents and caregivers to follow all safety warnings included with the product: always use the provided restraints, always place infants on their backs to sleep, and make sure that no pillows, blankets or extra padding are placed in the Rock 'n Play Sleeper. The Rock 'n Play Sleeper meets all applicable safety standards, including those of the international standards organization, known as ASTM International, and is certified by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA).

Fisher-Price and every one of our employees take the responsibility of being part of your family seriously, and we are committed to earning that trust every day.

-Chuck Scothon, GM, Fisher-Price

About Fisher-Price

In 1931, Herman Fisher and Irving Price embarked on a journey to change the toy industry. Their goal: creating playthings that inspire a child's development. More than 85 years later, Fisher-Price remains deeply rooted in the belief that play is the way children learn best. To this day, understanding the importance of play in building a child's skills is the fundamental principle, as the company strives to enrich the lives of families with young children around the globe. United by the passion for a child's safe care and development at each age and stage, the people of Fisher-Price work tirelessly to bring families the best toys and baby products in the world. Some of the company's best-known brands include Laugh & Learn®, Little People®, Power Wheels®, and Imaginext®, and it's also a leading developer of character-based toys for children's programming such as Thomas & Friends™, Blaze and the Monster Machines and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. Fisher-Price is a subsidiary of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT). For more information, visit www.fisher-price.com (U.S.) and www.fisher-price.ca (Canada) or connect with Fisher-Price on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter or Pinterest.

About Mattel

Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) is a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and MEGA®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

