Media Tech SPAC Acquires Drylab

Enlarged business positioned for growth through combination of proprietary technology and big studio experience

LONDON, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Tech SPAC plc ("MTS" or the "Company"), a company formed to undertake one or more acquisitions in the media and technology sectors, is pleased to announce that, having concluded detailed due diligence, it has reached and entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of Drylab A/S ("Drylab"), a leading film and TV production SaaS platform in Scandinavia. The acquisition is expected to complete in the coming weeks. Once complete, the combined businesses will be renamed Drylab Media Tech plc (www.drylab.io) to reflect the strengths of the two businesses.

Rationale for Acquisition

Drylab is the leading film and TV production SaaS platform in Scandinavia, founded by multi-award-winning filmmakers John Christian Rosenlund, Audun Vaaler and Stein Kvae. Post completion they will remain in the merged business. Drylab is used in over 90% of productions in Norway and Sweden. The platform has proved itself in the field on hundreds of high-end productions with global distribution from renowned media outlets including Netflix, HBO, Paramount and BBC. Additionally, Drylab has been used on set for productions such as George Clooney's Catch-22 and more recently the 2022 Oscar-nominated film The Worst Person in the World.

The combination of MTS and Drylab positions the enlarged business for growth through the proprietary technology built by Drylab and the big studio experience and network of the MTS executives. The intention is to use MTS' network to expand the Drylab platform into the global marketplace and leverage the unprecedented growth being experienced by the film and TV production industry, which in turn is driving demand for solutions that improve the production process.

MTS believes Drylab has a leading edge over its competitors as it the only platform that combines both an on set production tool and digital dailies platform.

Drylab delivers a full suite of functionality to overcome the significant challenges in an industry that is primarily paper based. Key solutions it provides include:

A digital platform that enables reviewing and sharing of filmed takes (dailies) in real-time during production and post-production

Uploads filmed takes with linked metadata to a cloud-based platform overcoming continuity issues

Enhances collaboration between primary stakeholders, saving significant time and costs

Designed to work without internet access, so collaboration can continue in spite of the remoteness of the location

Provides instant and secure distribution of captured media on location to expedite decision-making

MTS executives and senior management have worked together for over 25 years at Warner Bros and have held senior positions at other big studios including Universal and Paramount Pictures. John Mahtani, the Chief Executive Officer of MTS, will become Chief Executive Officer of the combined business. At Warner, he worked on all eight Harry Potter films, Superman, The Matrix, Batman & Dark Knight Rises. On leaving Warner Bros in 2013, he co-founded Cinelab London, creating Europe's number one film lab, which worked on major productions such as Star Wars 8, Mission Impossible 6, Wonder Woman 2 and No Time To Die, the latest film in the James Bond series.

John co-founded MTS alongside Rick Senat, who will remain Non-executive Chairman of the combined business. Rick is an established film production and distribution executive, having Executive Produced films such as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Fantastic Beasts and The Crimes of Grindelwald and, during his 25 years at Warner Bros, working on key projects such as the Harry Potter films, Batman and Superman. He also managed the negotiations for the acquisition of rights for the Stanley Kubrick films and the film and associated rights in the Harry Potter books.

John Mahtani, CEO of Media Tech SPAC plc, commented:

"We are pleased to have come to this agreement with Drylab. John, Audun and Stein have built a world-beating production platform that I wish we had in our early days. The efficiency gains by using such a digital platform would have made our lives easier. The global film and video market is on a significant growth trajectory having reached a value of nearly $234.9 billion in 2020 and expected to reach $318.2 billion by 2025 and $410.6 billion by 2030. We hope to use our network to access markets Drylab haven't been able to and look forward to reporting on our progress in due course."

Audun Vaaler, CEO & CTO of Drylab A/S, commented:

"Drylab was founded by filmmakers to develop systems and technology to assist our own filmmaking. We believe we offer solutions that are not offered as a package by anyone else. This mainly paper-based industry of ours is ripe for disruption and we are delighted to join MTS, which will enable us to leverage their unparalleled network and reach new geographies. We look forward to working with them in achieving this vision together."

Enquiries

Media Tech SPAC plc

John Mahtani, Chief Executive Officer

Celia Li, Chief Marketing Officer

c/o +44 20 7618 9100

Luther Pendragon

Harry Chathli, Claire Norbury

+44 20 7618 9100

SOURCE Media Tech SPAC Plc