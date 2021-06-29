Media veteran, Grant Whitmore joins STN Video as Head of Strategic Partnerships

Whitmore excited to join a company that 'injects true value and opportunity into the oft-challenged media ecosystem'

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - STN Video is pleased to announce that Grant Whitmore has joined as their new Head of Strategic Partnerships. Whitmore comes to STN Video from BeeSpoke, an ad tech and media consultancy that he founded upon leaving Tribune Publishing in March of last year. While at Tribune, he was the Chief Digital Operations Officer. Prior to Tribune, Whitmore held a variety of digital leadership positions at major publishers such as New York Daily News, Hearst Magazines, and Hachette-Filipacchi.

Whitmore is hitting the ground running, hosting an upcoming STN Video webinar featuring a member of Google's Web Ecosystem Health Team on how digital publishers can leverage the STN Video player to help better their Core Web Vitals and improve their Top Stories rankings.

"Being so deeply involved in the success of digital publishers, we have had the pleasure of working with Grant on multiple occasions over the years." Says STN Video CEO Matthew Watson. "We couldn't be happier that he has brought his industry leading knowledge and expertise to STN Video to help all of our publishing partners thrive in a digital environment."

Whitmore was an early client of STN Video at New York Daily News and Tribune Publishing, and is thrilled to be joining the team.

"Working with STN as a client partner for the past six years, I've seen how smart and determined this company is, all the while treating its employees and partners with respect and operating with the highest levels of integrity," Whitmore said. "To be a part of such a vibrant organization that has demonstrated time and again its ability to create real value and opportunity for its partners while strengthening a broader media ecosystem with great content and consistent revenue delivery is something that I feel passionately about."

While Whitmore has held executive leadership across a wide range of media operations, he has a particular passion for strategic growth and development, building opportunities through partnership, business line expansion, and revenue acceleration. In his role with STN Video, Whitmore will be working with the team to identify target companies to accelerate growth, assist in strategic publisher relationship management, while developing vertically integrated business opportunities.

Follow @STNVideo / LinkedIn

SOURCE STN Video