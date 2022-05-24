Media3 Adds Windows 365 Cloud PC's, Hybrid Windows for a Hybrid World

BOSTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Media3 today announced the rollout of a full suite of Windows 365 Cloud Pc's to its product portfolio. Windows 365 is a cloud service that introduces a new way to experience Windows 10 or Windows 11 to businesses of all sizes.

Windows 365 takes the operating system to the Microsoft cloud, streaming the full Windows experience — apps, data and settings — to personal or corporate devices. Secure by design and built with the principles of Zero Trust, Windows 365 secures and stores information in the cloud, not on the device, providing a secure, productive experience for workers from interns and contractors to software developers and industrial designers.

Windows 365 also creates a new hybrid personal computing category called Cloud PC, which uses both the power of the cloud and the capabilities of the device to provide a full, personalized Windows experience.

"With Windows 365, we're offering a new cloud category: the Cloud PC," said Steve Rodden, Media3 VP of Business Development. "Just like applications were brought to the cloud with SaaS, Cloud PC's brings the operating system to the cloud, providing organizations with greater flexibility and a secure way to empower their workforce to be more productive and connected, regardless of location."

A NEW COMPUTING PARADIGM FOR HYBRID WORK

As the pandemic has eased in parts of the world, a new way of working is emerging, transformed by virtual processes and remote collaboration. In this more distributed environment, employees need access to corporate resources across locations and devices — and with cybersecurity threats on the rise, securing those resources is paramount.

Windows 365 helps employers solve challenges they've faced since long before the pandemic. Workers expect greater flexibility and more options to work from different locations, while still ensuring the security of the organization's data. Seasonal workers can cycle on and off teams without the logistical challenges of issuing new hardware or securing personal devices — allowing the organization to scale for busy periods more efficiently and securely. And companies can easily ensure specialized workers in creative, analytics, engineering or scientific roles have greater compute power and secure access to critical applications that they need.

VERSATILE, SIMPLE, SECURE: THE TRANSFORMATIONAL IMPACT OF WINDOWS 365

By building on the power of the Windows operating system and the strength of the cloud, Windows 365 gives any organization greater peace of mind with a powerful, streamlined and secure solution

AVAILABILITY

Windows 365 Cloud PC's are available to businesses of all sizes starting on May 24, 2022. More information can be found at https://www.media3.net/windows365-cloud-pc/

