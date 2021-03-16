MediaAlpha Files Registration Statement for Secondary Offering

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) announced today that MediaAlpha, Inc. ("MediaAlpha") has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for a proposed secondary offering of up to 7,000,000 shares (not including shares subject to the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares) of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders. Of such shares, White Mountains expects to offer 3,122,460 shares (not including shares subject to the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares) of Class A common stock in the offering. MediaAlpha is not offering any shares of Class A common stock in the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About White Mountains

White Mountains is a Bermuda-domiciled financial services holding company traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange under the symbol WTM.

