MediaBrains Hires Krivohlavek, Promotes Buckheit

Because sophisticated technology is at the heart of MediaBrains' operations, the firm promoted Buckheit to director of product. A recent graduate of Carnegie Mellon University with an information systems and software engineering degree, Buckheit will spearhead MediaBrains' proprietary technology to empower publishers and marketers with the most advanced tools they need to be successful.

Since its founding 25 years ago, millions of professionals have trusted the MediaBrains business-to-business marketplace platform to simplify complex purchase decisions. MediaBrains helps buyers discover, evaluate and buy products and services using a platform of more than 100 industry websites to keep their businesses growing. Meanwhile, marketers rely on MediaBrains' effective audience segments to reach their ideal customers throughout the buying journey and improve outcomes.

"Rae and Jacob strengthen our team so we can help our clients prepare for the inevitable changes in the rapidly evolving digital-media industry," says Sadie Ludwig, the president of MediaBrains.

MediaBrains' data on buying habits is incredibly valuable to marketers and publishers and it helps the company deliver solutions that create more effective marketing and sales campaigns by segmenting audiences. The company's first-party data helps clients understand buyer behavior and creates tools that enable buyers to make highly considered business-purchase decisions without burdening marketers with complicated programs.

For more information about MediaBrains, visit www.mediabrains.com or call 866-627-2467.

About MediaBrains

MediaBrains helps buyers discover, evaluate and buy products and services using a platform of more than 100 industry websites that keep their businesses growing. Marketers rely on MediaBrains' effective audience segments to reach their ideal customers throughout the buying journey and improve outcomes. For more information, visit www.mediabrains.com or call 866-627-2467.

Media contact: Sadie Ludwig, president, MediaBrains, [email protected], 866-627-2467

SOURCE MediaBrains