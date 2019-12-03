Mediagrif announces closing of the acquisition of k-eCommerce

LONGUEUIL, QC, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF), a Canadian leader in information technology, is pleased to announce today the closing of the transaction previously announced on November 13, 2019 regarding the acquisition of k-eCommerce.

About kCentric Technologies Inc.

Based in Northville, MI and Montréal, Canada, k-eCommerce is an industry leader in integrated e-commerce and payment solutions designed for Microsoft Dynamics and SAP Business One. Since 1999, k‑eCommerce has been assisting companies with their digital transformations. Built on industry best practices, k-eCommerce simplifies and accelerates online sales and payments and offers businesses of all sizes a complete omnichannel e-commerce platform, supporting both B2B and B2C engagement models.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSX: MDF) is a Canadian leader in information technology offering strategic sourcing and unified commerce solutions as well as B2B marketplaces. Mediagrif's solutions are used by thousands of businesses in North America and around the world. The Corporation has offices in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at www.mediagrif.com or call 1 877-677-9088.

