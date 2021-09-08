MediaKits Launches Platform that Helps Influencers, Musicians, and Athletes Manage Their Brands Using Real-Time Data

O'Brien conceived the idea after a friend—a notable automotive industry influencer—asked him to assemble a virtual business card/bio to help his clients hype their various automotive brands and products online. O'Brien thought that creating the kit would be easy, only to discover that no pre-existing applications existed. After building the kit, he saw an opportunity to build an online tool that any social media influencer, blogger or recording artist could use. O'Brien and his co-founder Casey Adams , a 21-year-old entrepreneur and top business podcast host, combined forces to build an experienced founding team and bring the application to market.

"We are reinventing the resume. This is a platform that gives people more control over their personal brand, enabling them to build a digital resume," said Casey Adams. "We expect early adopters to be influencers who want better control of their online brand, but this tool has applicability for everyone."

MediaKits plugs into the API's of all social platforms: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter, and soon it will be integrating with Spotify, LinkedIn, TikTok, Snapchat, SoundCloud, and more. MediaKits pulls real-time data on numbers of followers, engagement rates, audience demographics, songs downloaded, and more that people can use to help position themselves to attract potential advertisers or sponsors.

The MediaKits founding team includes: Aristotle Loumis, co-founder and chief business officer at Fyllo and founding executive president & chairman of MediaKits, Sagi Shrieber, previously at Google, Fiverr, and SimilarWeb, and Andrea Khoury, owner of Khoury PR in Washington, DC and an established lifestyle influencer.

Among its early investors are Dan Fleyshman, founder, Elevator; Balaji Srinivasan, former CTO, Coinbase; Will Dzombak, CEO at Taylor Gang & Wiz Khalifa's manager; David Metlzer, co-founder, Sports 1 Marketing; Sriram Krishnan, general partner, Andreessen Horowitz; Kendrick Nguyen, co-founder and CEO, Republic; Ben Kaplan, partner, F*** Jerry, and creator, What Do You Meme; Elliot Tebele and Elie Balls, co-founders, F*** Jerry; and Jacob Sartorius, musician with over 40 million followers. In addition, strong partnerships are helping bolster use, including with: ClickUp , Karat , and Taylor Gang .

The basic version of the tool is free. More customized kits cost $19 per month. To learn more, visit www.mediakits.com .

