Mediaocean Acquires MBS to Expand European Operations

MBS is the leading media management software provider in France handling end-to-end campaign execution, including buying, invoicing, and reporting. As the third largest market in Europe and ninth largest in the world, France is a critical advertising market for global marketers and home to many premium global brands. MBS's existing clients include five out of six holding companies, representing €13 billion in media spend across France, Russia and Morocco. This acquisition expands Mediaocean's presence in the French market, adding media management to existing production and creative applications in the market.

"The acquisition of MBS is a key step in Mediaocean's continued expansion in Europe and worldwide servicing global marketers, agencies, sellers and the wider advertising community," said Bill Wise, CEO, Mediaocean. "The MBS acquisition helps Mediaocean deliver our system of record solutions across the plan to pay media buying process in France and beyond. We are very excited to have MBS join our team."

"For the last 20 years, we have worked to become France's premier media management software," said Marc Watrin, CEO of MBS. "We have been a partner of Mediaocean for years, and now are excited to join the company and to serve our clients with a broader set of applications." MBS systems are already integrated with Prisma, Mediaocean's addressable media buy management platform, and plans for greater integration will be announced in 2020.

The acquisition has closed.

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the advertising system of record that manages every aspect of the advertising workflow: from planning, buying, and selling—to analyzing and optimizing—to invoicing and payments. Our foundational, open cross-media platform powers €135 billion in global media spend, providing transparency and accountability across the entire supply-chain. We serve a wide range of clients in the advertising world: over 100,000 agency, advertiser, and media owner users trust Mediaocean applications daily. Our company employs 950 people and is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of software companies. Advertising. Powered by Mediaocean.

Contact

Mona Khaldi

Press@mediaocean.com

SOURCE Mediaocean