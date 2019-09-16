Mediaocean Continues to Expand in Asia-Pacific with Acquisitions of Zanthuu and PIN Systems

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediaocean, the foundational software provider for the advertising world, today announced that it has expanded its Asia-Pacific operations with two acquisitions, Zanthuu and PIN Systems, to meet the evolving needs of its customers in the Asia-Pacific market and globally. This builds on its acquisition of the Australia-based BCC AdSystems in January of 2016.

Mediaocean acquired Zanthuu, a Shanghai-based media management software provider with existing holding company agency relationships in China. Zanthuu will operate as Mediaocean China, and will serve existing and new clients with media buying and bill payment solutions already available, as well as additional solutions set to launch in 2020.

China, now the second largest advertising market in the world, is experiencing growing marketplace complexity as ad spend continues to increase at a rapid pace.

Mediaocean also acquired Kuala Lumpur-based media management software provider PIN Systems. PIN Systems will operate as Mediaocean APAC and will continue to focus on markets across Asia-Pacific, including Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, and South Korea.

"The acquisitions of Zanthuu and PIN are key steps in Mediaocean's continued worldwide expansion," said Bill Wise, CEO, Mediaocean. "The acquisitions significantly expand Mediaocean's ability to deliver regionally specific but globally consistent solutions, processes and controls for agencies and their global brand clients for cross media planning, buying and bill-payment. We are thrilled to have the Zanthuu and PIN teams join the Mediaocean team."

"We have been working to become China's premier media management partner, and with the new reach and capabilities provided by our place in the Mediaocean ecosystem, we are excited to make further progress towards that goal," said Michael Lin, General Manager of Zanthuu. "Mediaocean is the standard for media management software in its home markets, and we are proud to join its global team."

"Becoming a part of the Mediaocean team will play an outsized role in empowering us to best serve our clients and integrate new, impact-focused media management solutions into our product offerings going forward," said Hugh Seet, CEO & Chief Architect of PIN Systems.

Both acquisitions have closed.

