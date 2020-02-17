MediaOps Offers Conference Disaster Plans Amid Growing Coronavirus Concerns

Virtual Event Capabilities Allow Event Organizers to Afford Attendees, Speakers and Sponsors a Near Identical Experience to In-Person Physical Events

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid growing concerns over the spreading coronavirus, MediaOps, the leading global media platform for technical communities, is now offering a Conference Disaster Plan (CDP) aimed at providing conference organizers with a virtual event platform and capability that is nearly identical to the experience of an in-person physical event.

MediaOps has produced more than 10 virtual events in the last 18 months that have offered dozens of concurrent sessions, multiple expo halls and thousands of attendees each. The platform can accommodate both live and recorded multi-track sessions in private virtual auditoriums, complete expo floor and booth capabilities, signage, chat, treasure hunt activities and more. The MediaOps platform provides all the capabilities of a live conference, including keynotes, panel sessions, Q&A, booths, attendee interaction, sponsorships and much more. Virtually anything possible at in-person events is available via the platform. Additionally, MediaOps has the personnel and expertise to produce events in a timely manner, which gives event organizers the ability to simulate a real-world setting without the travel.

"We take this current situation very seriously; the health and well-being of our community is essential. So, for this CDP, we want to offer options that are safe and effective," said Alan Shimel, CEO and founder of MediaOps. "Like it or not, this virus outbreak may be a tipping point in moving from the real world to virtual events. They offer comparable experiences without the travel, expense and loss of work time that physical events impose."

Additionally, MediaOps, through its new IT as Code community platform and along with analyst firm Accelerated Strategies Group , DevOps Institute and JumpCloud , will be conducting a survey to better understand the community's thoughts and concerns about travel amid the current health crisis and possible implications for future events.

About MediaOps, Inc.

MediaOps is a premier global media platform for technical communities including DevOps, Security and Containerization. Its brands, which include DevOps.com, Container Journal, Security Boulevard and Digital Anarchist, attract and engage a thriving online community of technology professionals around the world. Resources include award-winning editorial, creation of high-quality custom content, multimedia production and distribution. As the leaders in these emerging segments, MediaOps' properties include powerful, integrated marketing and communication platforms to help clients maximize their campaign ROI and paid media investments.

For more information, visit https://mediaops.io

Press Contacts:

CDP@devops.com

OR

Terri Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

303-581-7760

tdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

SOURCE MediaOps

Related Links

http://mediaops.io

