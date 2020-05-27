Mediatainment Launches Social Distancing Trivia Game Show for Corporate Virtual Events

CHICAGO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help companies keep their employees engaged and connected as they work from home, corporate comedy and media production company Mediatainment® recently launched the Social Distancing Trivia Game Show . A part of Mediatainment's Game Shows Unlimited® bar trivia offering, during this interactive virtual show, a host asks trivia questions via a Zoom livestream, and participants use their phones or tablets as answer keys to submit their responses. Participants can also win prizes, including a $100 Amazon gift card grand prize every Friday night at 7PM through June.

Game Shows Unlimited® Logo, a division of Mediatainment® Warren Phynix Johnson and a Game Shows Unlimited Contestant backstage before a show.

In Mediatainment's Social Distancing Trivia Game Show, participants can respond in real-time without any delay, which is an issue that livestreams typically have. This major detail makes the Social Distancing Game Show truly perform like a physical trivia event in a virtual world, as opposed to an online show where the host is required to slow the pace to work around livestream lag.

"Since 2002, Mediatainment has performed hundreds of live comedy corporate events for large and small corporations and nonprofit organizations. Since the pandemic hit, the business world has been forced into a virtual world filled with Zoom meetings, emails and Skype calls," said Christopher Bell, President of Mediatainment. "We're thrilled to be able to provide businesses and their remote employees with a fun, memorable way to remain connected during this time."

Each Social Distancing Trivia Game Show is customized to meet a company's needs. Mediatainment can, for example, use an organization's history as inspiration for trivia questions, or work with businesses directly to write and produce a specific game show designed to help enhance team building initiatives. Additionally, Mediatainment can also work with organizations to produce a virtual event aimed to achieve marketing, sales, or public relations goals. Mediatainment's Game Shows Unlimited provides all the tech, games, prizes (if needed), and promotional materials.

"Using cutting edge technology alongside Zoom, Mediatainment has adapted and created the ultimate interactive game show that allows companies to connect with their people by providing an interactive way to engage and connect with their team," said Sherman Edwards, Creative Director at Mediatainment. "Whether your team is remote, in the office or on the go, everyone can participate while on Zoom, and use their cell phone to play the game in real time to win prizes or recognition from their boss."

In addition to corporate use, the Social Distancing Trivia Game Show is also available for non-profit organizations, as well as colleges and universities. The show can be personalized to fit a variety of purposes, from virtual donation drives to freshmen orientations.

About Mediatainment

Mediatainment® is the #1 source for corporate entertainment and media development. The company specializes in customizing entertainment for live and virtual events that engage and connect clients and customers. Mediatainment's corporate services include: Team Building Workshops, Customized Shows, Speech Writing, Corporate Escape Rooms, and Corporate Imposters, as well as event direction and production. What sets Mediatainment apart is that it is an artist-run agency that also serves as a media production company. This means Mediatainment can handle entire projects in house. Mediatainment combines comedy and all kinds of entertainment with all types of media, including TV, print, web, radio, and social media. From start to finish, Mediatainment and its group of companies can help write, produce, cast, and direct a customized project that will put an organization's products and services center stage for the world to see and buy. For more information, please visit Mediatainment.com .

Media Contact

Tom Porter

PR Manager

Game Shows Unlimited

[email protected]

(312) 728-4740

SOURCE Mediatainment

Related Links

http://Mediatainment.com

