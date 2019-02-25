MediaTek Collaborates with Device Makers and RF Leaders to Stimulate 5G Smartphone Innovation

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at MWC 2019, MediaTek announced its collaboration with 5G component suppliers and device makers to deliver a complete, standards-based and optimized 5G solution. Companies collaborating with MediaTek on radio frequency (RF) technology include Oppo, Vivo and top tier RF suppliers, including Skyworks, Qorvo and Murata. The companies are working together to define a front end module solution that accommodates 5G components without impacting a smartphone's slim profile and stylish design.

"We're committed to making advanced mobile features accessible to consumers everywhere. Since the rollout of 5G will bring new design challenges for smartphone brands, we're working closely with component suppliers and device makers to provide the support they need to quickly bring to market innovative 5G devices," said TL Lee, General Manager of MediaTek's wireless business unit. "As the 5G market matures, we are positioned to lead this new wave of innovation with the Helio M70 platform and future MediaTek 5G products."

This recent MediaTek led industry cooperation on RFFE gives global smartphone brands a highly optimized, flexible and comprehensive platform to develop devices that meet unique design requirements for 5G connectivity. 5G devices need to integrate more components, including a radio frequency front end design - to transmit and receive wireless signals to the carrier - and will have greater performance and battery life demands.

Each of the RFFE components come from separate companies that specialize in their design.The best system performance for a final product will come from a well coordinated and strong collaboration between each component maker.

MediaTek's effort to work together with other industry experts on front end design is targeted to meet global compliance needs, and allow technology to be optimized for specific markets and regions. Some regions have hardware feature sets that reference signal antenna switching (SRS) over multiple transmit and receive ports. With multiple companies working together on RFFE it's easier to supply standard solutions and the needed technology for global markets.

"RF architectures are quickly evolving to enable enhanced connectivity in the next generation of mobile devices," said Frank Stewart, General Manager of Qorvo's RF Solutions Business Unit. "Qorvo is pleased to be working together with MediaTek to establish a healthy ecosystem for emerging 5G device needs. Leveraging our advanced PA, filter, and switch technologies, as well as a proven power management architecture, we are able to deliver a high performance, low-risk path to 5G."

The participating companies will define technical standards and share information around 5G radio frequency technology to deliver high quality 5G devices and service to everyone. To ensure peak performance of 5G devices and meet spectrum regulations, the companies will have access to the information they need to support all key 5G specifications including worldwide 5G NR bands with non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) support and worldwide 4G LTE bands. The combined flexibility of the RFFE tools will enable companies to design differentiated 5G smartphones to meet performance and cost targets with regional requirements.

"5G service with transmission speeds 100 times faster than current technologies will be fully commercialized. Murata, which internally develops various key devices that form the basis for module configuration and package technologies for modularization, is able to carry out integrated production. Through the collaboration with MediaTek we expect the substantial growth in the future," said Masa Hashimoto, MuRata RF Module Division General Manager.

