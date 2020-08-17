MediaTek Introduces Newest 5G SoC, Dimensity 800U for Ultra Connectivity and Advanced 5G Dual SIM Technology

"MediaTek has always focused on enhancing the user experience with our leading semiconductor technology, whether consumers are streaming, gaming or taking photos," said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit. "MediaTek's Dimensity 800U brings cutting-edge, next-gen technology to the Dimensity SoC series, bringing MediaTek's advanced 5G, imaging and multimedia technologies to high-performance 5G smartphones that deliver incredible 5G experiences."

The integrated 5G modem in MediaTek's Dimensity 800U not only supports sub-6Ghz SA and NSA networks, but also supports cutting-edge technologies such as 5G+5G dual SIM dual standby (DSDS), dual Voice over New Radio (VoNR), and 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC 5G-CA), bringing users faster and more stable 5G connections. With MediaTek 5G UltraSave technology, the modem's operating mode is managed based on network environment and data transmission quality, extending the battery life of mobile devices.

Built on the 7nm process, the Dimensity 800U delivers high performance while also minimizing power consumption. The SoC has an octa-core CPU with a dual cluster consisting of two Arm Cortex-A76 processors with a clock speed of 2.4GHz and six Arm Cortex-A55 processors with a clock speed of 2.0GHZ, offering incredible performance. Dimensity 800U integrates an Arm Mali-G57 GPU, an independent AI processing unit (APU) and LPDDR4x RAM.

MediaTek's Dimensity 800U offers smartphones advanced technology to deliver incredible 5G experiences:

Support for 120Hz FHD+ displays with high refresh rates for faster and smoother gaming and media streaming.

Support for the HDR10+ standard for enhanced visual quality, plus the integrated MediaTek MiraVision PQ engine with HDR optimization for various types of videos.

Support for flexible camera placement with up to 64MP cameras and quad camera capabilities.

Integrated APU and ISP to provide a series of AI camera-enhancing functions.

Support for voice on wakeup (VoW) and dual-mic noise reduction technology, lowering the standby power consumption of a voice assistant, and enabling it to hear clear sound regardless of external noise interruptions.

MediaTek's Dimensity 800U will help drive mass market 5G smartphones and give users extraordinary 5G experiences. To learn more, please visit the MediaTek 5G page.

###

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile computing, advanced telecommunications, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as 5G, smartphones, tablets, smart televisions, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek is committed to making great technology more accessible because we believe technology empowers everyone to improve their lives and stay connected to the world. Everyone has the potential to become Everyday Genius. Please visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

[email protected]

Kevin Keating, MediaTek

+1- 206-321-7295



SOURCE MediaTek Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mediatek.com

