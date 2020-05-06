Mediavine Launches BidShield, a Proprietary New Technology to Safeguard Against Programmatic Advertising Industry Risks and Guarantee Publisher Payments

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine , a full-service ad management company that helps content creators build sustainable businesses, announced the launch of BidShield .

BidShield uses a proprietary formula to determine the risk factor for bids received in programmatic auctions, requiring higher bids from companies determined as 'riskier', thus providing financial protection for publishers.





With BidShield, each ad partner purchasing inventory on any of the 6700+ websites Mediavine represents is assigned a real-time risk-factor adjustment to their bid in the auction.

Many factors are involved in calculating this adjustment, including past behavior and financial stability. Additional revenue from higher bids will protect against potential clawbacks and be placed in a pool and paid out to publishers after six months.

This bid adjustment calculation provides three main benefits:

Mediavine created BidShield to mitigate any losses from partners who find themselves unable to pay, during the pandemic and beyond, due to financial uncertainty in the marketplace.

BidShield gives Mediavine the ability to assess our partners' financial stability and other factors and address relative risk accordingly.

Additionally, the protection afforded by BidShield allows Mediavine to expand beyond existing partnerships during an uncertain period when others in the ad management industry are unable to make such considerations.

"BidShield lets us take on smaller, lesser-known partners that we previously would not have been able to work with. We expect more competition and higher earnings for our publishers from this technology long term," said Mediavine CEO Eric Hochberger.

"Mediavine took a very unique and innovative approach to protect their publishers from any negative effects due the current downturn and market uncertainties," stated Michael Lehman, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Supply at TripleLift.

Mediavine is a top 30 Comscore multi-platform digital media property, with over 115 million unique visitors per month. It is also among the top five sites in Comscore's Lifestyles, Food and Home/DIY categories.*

About Mediavine

Mediavine is a full-service ad management company that builds sustainable businesses for content creators. With its proprietary ad technology and an unwavering commitment to both innovation and service, Mediavine helps publishers achieve faster load times, generate more traffic and improve user experiences. The company works directly with premium ad exchanges and advertisers to maximize the impact of ad inventory. It is a Google Certified Publishing Partner, Ads.txt and GDPR compliant, and is also a member of the Coalition for Better Ads, as well as the Trustworthy Accountability Group in all four categories: Traffic validation, malware, piracy and inventory quality.

An Internet publisher since 2004, Mediavine owns and operates The Hollywood Gossip, TV Fanatic and Food Fanatic.

