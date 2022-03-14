Mediavine Recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the Second Consecutive Year

Great Place to Work® is a Global Benchmark for Identifying Outstanding Employee Experiences

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., is proud to be a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company for the second year in a row. Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike.

Mediavine

The Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ Survey reports that 98% of employees at Mediavine say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Additionally, 99% say people are treated fairly regardless of their race and 100% say people are treated fairly regardless of their sexual orientation.

"Joining Mediavine as an existing Great Place to Work® provided a great foundation for continuing to build something good into something great," said Yolanda Evans, Mediavine VP of People Experiences & Diversity. "In the last year, we've pushed the envelope even further in terms of diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging, recognizing the importance of intentional work in all of those areas. We hold ourselves accountable for actioning necessary change and investing in things that benefit our employees, not just the company. The experience people have here at Mediavine reflects the unique collection of who we all are and what we all bring to work with us each day. Being a Great Place to Work® starts with great people and great people deserve a great experience."

"The future of work is equally dependent on the employee and the customer," said Eric Hochberger, Mediavine Co-Founder and CEO. "We're focusing on providing the best experience for our employees because they deliver the best experience for our publishers. You can't have one without the other."

Mediavine is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace for all, taking impactful and measurable strides to do so. Ensuring equitable pay across the organization, improving transparency around career growth opportunities, intentionally diversifying recruitment outreach and launching its first formal employee resource group (ERG), PRISM, the company is affirming its actions are louder than its words.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, VP of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience."

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive full-service ad management company in the United States, representing and monetizing nearly 9,000 publisher partner websites in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top two lifestyle property with 150+ million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner, Great Place to Work® , Inc. 2021 Best Workplace , 2021 Diversity Team , Fortune 2021 Best Small Workplace , 2021 Inc. 5000 and Ad Age 2022 Best Place to Work .

To learn more about Mediavine, visit www.mediavine.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

