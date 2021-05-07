Mediavine Welcomes Linda Payson as VP of Product and Punhon Chan as VP of Engineering

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine, the largest exclusive full-service ad management firm in the U.S., is pleased to welcome Linda Payson as VP of Product and Punhon Chan as VP of Engineering. Payson and Chan bring decades of ad tech experience to the Mediavine team.

Payson brings a wealth of expertise in product management, business strategy, operations and client services. Her over 20-year tenure in ad tech includes senior leadership positions in companies such as Iponweb, Yahoo, Razorfish and 24/7 Real Media. She will be overseeing Mediavine's Product and UX teams, providing overall product strategy and working to scale operational practices.

"I am proud to be joining Mediavine at such a pivotal time for publishers," said Payson. "Mediavine is at the forefront of developing the tools that publishers of all sizes will need in order to monetize in a cookieless future. The team has shown its ability to move quickly to adapt to changes in the market and to provide innovative solutions to both media companies and brands. I am excited to bring my expertise to help them continue to grow their product suite."

Chan also joins Mediavine from a strong ad tech background, most recently serving as the Director of Engineering at New-York-based internet marketing service Jeeng. His career experience includes ad tech consultation, video advertising, development of a SaaS platform as well as development of various ad tech products including a video player, ad units, ad manager and Tableau WebDataConnector. He is skilled in database management, leadership, business development, in-depth understanding of OpenRTB and working with DSPs, SSPs, DMPs and Verification Partners. As VP of Engineering for Mediavine, Chan will serve as the liaison between the company's engineering and product efforts, oversee the engineering roadmap and manage a growing team of 30 engineers.

"I am pleased to have the opportunity to lead a talented group of engineers," said Chan. "What excites me is Mediavine's commitment to diversity and inclusion. I look forward to growing an amazing team."

"As our unprecedented growth continues, we recognize the value of bringing in highly-experienced veterans to face the challenges of our rapidly-evolving industry," said Eric Hochberger, Mediavine CEO and Co-Founder. "Linda and Punhon are precisely who we need to expertly lead Mediavine's Engineering and Product teams into the next five years of our company."

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest exclusive full-service ad management company in the United States, representing and monetizing ±7,900 publisher partner websites in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top five lifestyle property with 130 million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Additionally, Mediavine is an award-winning Google Certified Publishing Partner, Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), Ads.txt and GDPR compliant, and is also a member of the Coalition for Better Ads and Prebid.org.

