Medicaid Funding Gap for PA Nursing Homes Expands to More Than $631 Million

"The results of this analysis boldly reinforce the crisis skilled nursing facilities continue to face," said Adam Marles, Chief Executive Officer of LeadingAge PA. "Excellent care and services cannot be sustained without reimbursement rates to match the escalating costs. Pennsylvania's seniors deserve better. We have to do better."

To determine the potential gap between nursing home expenses and the reimbursement amount facilities receive through the Medicaid program, RKL's Senior Living Services Consulting Group developed a custom database using publicly available Medicaid cost reports to conduct granular calculations.

"My team and I pride ourselves on conducting independent data analysis to identify the trends, challenges and opportunities in today's post-acute care industry," said Jeffrey E. Boland, CPA, Partner and Leader of RKL's Senior Living Services Consulting Group. "We value the chance to provide LeadingAge PA with detailed information that paints a clearer picture of the Medicaid reimbursement deficits facing Pennsylvania's skilled nursing facilities."

The 2019-2020 budget proposal unveiled by Governor Tom Wolf in early February continued the dangerous trend of flat or reduced funding for skilled nursing services. Pennsylvania's Medicaid reimbursement rate has remained nearly stagnant for 10 years, rising only one percent for half of the commonwealth's providers in last year's fiscal budget.

"Without reversing this shortfall trend and properly funding Medicaid in Pennsylvania, some doors may be forced to close on nursing facilities providing critical services to our senior population," said Marles.

To view the full Medicaid Funding Gap Analysis, visit https://bit.ly/2UQ4AFL.

