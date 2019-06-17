Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market, 2024 - Huge Unmet Needs Open Opportunities for Biodegradable, Biocompatible & Elastic Sealants
DUBLIN, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Adhesives and Sealants: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Medical Adhesives and Sealants in US$ Thousand by the following Product Group/Segments:
- Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants (Acrylic, Cyanoacrylate, Silicone, & Others)
- Natural Adhesives & Sealants (Albumin, Collagen, Fibrin, & Others).
Further, the market is also analyzed by the following Applications:
- Dental
- Medical
The report profiles 64 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M Company (USA)
- Adhesives Research, Inc. (USA)
- Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK)
- B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
- Baxter International, Inc. (USA)
- C. R. Bard, Inc. (USA)
- Cohera Medical, Inc. (USA)
- CryoLife, Inc. (USA)
- Dentsply Sirona Inc. (USA)
- Tricol Biomedical, Inc. (USA)
- Integra Life Sciences Corporation (USA)
- Johnson & Johnson (USA)
- Ethicon, Inc. (USA)
- Kerr Corporation (USA)
- Medtronic Plc (USA)
- Procter & Gamble Company (USA)
- Sealantis Ltd. (Israel)
- Vivostat A/S (Denmark)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Medical Adhesives & Sealants - Playing an Important Role in Healthcare
Current and Future Analysis
Noteworthy Macro Drivers, Trends, & Issues
Rise in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities
Demographic Shifts & Societal Changes Drive Demand Greater Clinical Care
Rise in Number of Surgeries Augurs Well for Surgical Adhesives & Sealants Growth
Conventional Intracutaneous Sutures & Staples Lose Relevance Amid Surgical Procedure Innovation
Growing Prominence of Adhesive Dentistry Drives Growth of Dental Adhesives & Sealants
Shift to Value-Based Healthcare Spurs Opportunities for High Value Adhesives & Sealants for Medical Devices
Focus on Infection Control Drives Interest in Sterilization Resistant Adhesives
Bio-Adhesives Gain Notable Interest
Research Focus Grows on Development of Next Generation Adhesives and Sealants
Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Gain Significance in Medical Applications
Wearables - An Exciting Opportunity Market
3. TRENDS ACROSS PRODUCT MARKETS
Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants: The Largest Product Market
An Emerging R&D Domain
Huge Unmet Needs Open Opportunities for Biodegradable, Biocompatible & Elastic Sealants
A Peek into Challenges Faced by Fibrin Sealants
Cyanoacrylate Offers Significant Growth Potential
Overview of 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market
Elastic Surgical Adhesives for Lung & Cardiovascular Surgeries
Medical Wearables Drive the Silicone Adhesives Market
Dental Tissue Bonding Agents for Dental Reconstruction
Researchers Develop Tougher Dental Composite Drawing Inspiration from Mussels
Dental Sealants Evolve to Address the Need for Less Complex Solutions
Regulatory Concerns for Medical Adhesives and Sealants
4. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS
Innovative Hydrogel Adhesive to Effectively Seal Wet Wounds
Study Demonstrates GelMA Sealant as an Effective Sealant for Stressed Elastic Tissue
Development of Non-toxic Elastin Based Adhesive
MeTro Adhesive for Challenging Internal Wounds
New Surgical Glue Based on Slug Slime
New Radiopaque Glue for Surgery Guidance and Harmless Sealing of Bleeding
TissueGlu - A Breakthrough for Sealing Internal Incisions
Adhesive Films with High Porosity Developed for Promotion of Angiogenesis
Bluestar Silicones Unveils New Products under Silbione Silicone Adhesives Line
Scapa Healthcare Introduces MEDIFIX Solutions for Wearable Mobile Device Applications
Researchers Develop Fully-Synthetic Surgical Adhesive for Wet Tissue
Adhesives for use in Balloon Catheter Assemblies
Vancive Medical Technologies Launches BeneHold Medical Tape Strips
Fabrico Introduces Custom-Formulated Medical-Grade Adhesives
MAR to Develop Polyurethane-Based Medical Adhesive Products
Researchers at Boston Children's Hospital Develop HLAA Cardiac Glue
EuroMed Develops HydroSoft Soft Adhesives for Long Duration Wearable Device Fixation
Adhesive Research Develops SoftWear Adhesives for Affixing Large Wearable Medical Devices
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Medical Adhesives and Sealants
Medical Adhesives vis--vis Industrial Grade Adhesives
Evolution of Adhesives
Adhesives & Sealants for Surgical/Internal Medical Applications
Significance of Surgical Adhesives and Sealants
Surgical Adhesive and Sealants Utility in Surgeries
A Focus on Surgical Adhesives & Sealants' Applications in Surgical Procedures
Adhesives & Sealants for External Medical Applications
Adhesives for Wound Management
6. SEGMENTAL OVERVIEW
Chemical Nature of Adhesives & Sealants
Surgical Sealant Material and Applications
Synthetic Adhesives and Sealants
Acrylics
Cyanoacrylate
Cyanoacrylate Tissue Sealants
Silicones
Types of Silicone Adhesives
Other Synthetic Polymers
Polyurethane Adhesives
Epoxies
Polymeric Adhesives
Polyethylene Glycol Adhesives
Polyester Adhesives
Natural-Polymer based Adhesives and Sealants
Albumin-based Sealants
Collagen-based Sealants
Fibrin Sealants
Plasma & Protein based Sealants
Other Natural Polymer-based Sealants
Application Specific Categorization
Dental Applications
Medical Applications
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Focus on Select Key Players
7.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
Kerr Dental Introduces OptiBond Universal
Panacol Introduces Epoxy-based adhesive Structalit 8801
Sealantis Receives CE Marking Approval for Seal-G Surgical Sealant for GI Procedures
Vancive Medical Unveils New Medical Adhesive Tapes
3M Introduces New Adhesive Tape for Wearable Medical Devices
Ethicon Unveils ENSEAL X1 Large Jaw Tissue Sealer
Sika Introduces Low-Density Adhesives and Sealants
WACKER Introduces New Silicone Gels
Dow Corning Introduces MG 7-1010 Soft Skin Adhesive
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
Baxter Acquires PREVELEAK from Mallinckrodt
Cohera Medical Receives Patent on its Biodegradable Sealant Technology
Adhesys Medical Bags CE Mark for Flix Surgical Adhesive
MPD Chemicals Takesover Norquay Technology
gel-e Inc Receives FDA Clearance for its Adhesive Bandage
Cohera Signs Distribution Agreement with Terumo
Grnenthal Group Acquires Adhesys Medical GmbH
Cohera Medical to Start Clinical Trials of Sylys Surgical Sealant
Tricol International Acquires HemCon
DENTSPLY International Merges with Sirona Dental Systems
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
By Product Group/Segment
By Application
9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 64 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 69)
- The United States (48)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (15)
- France (1)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (1)
- Middle East (2)
