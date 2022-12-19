Medical aesthetics market size to increase by USD 29.67 billion: North America to contribute 28% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Aesthetics Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 29.67 billion at a CAGR of 8.6% between 2022 and 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Aesthetics Market 2023-2027

By region, the global medical aesthetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to contribute 28% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The rapid adoption of Botox, facial dermal fillers, and breast and dental implants and the presence of key vendors are driving the growth of the regional market. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The medical aesthetics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

3M Co. - The company offers medical aesthetics such as 3M tegaderm hydrogel wound filler.

- The company offers medical aesthetics such as tegaderm hydrogel wound filler. Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd. - The company offers medical aesthetics such as Touareg-S 3.5D 8L.

- The company offers medical aesthetics such as Touareg-S 3.5D 8L. Bausch Health Co Inc. - The company offers medical aesthetics such as thermage system, fraxel system, clear + brilliant system, and VASERlipo system.

- The company offers medical aesthetics such as thermage system, fraxel system, clear + brilliant system, and VASERlipo system. BioHorizons Inc. - The company offers medical aesthetics such as tapered dental implants.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing global awareness about medical aesthetics, the growing geriatric population, and the rising demand for medical aesthetic procedures among men. However, the high cost of treatments is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into body contouring procedures, botox and dermal filler procedures, and other procedures. The body contouring procedures segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The facial aesthetics market size is expected to increase by USD 1.45 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%. The increase in cosmetic treatment among consumers is notably driving the facial aesthetics market growth, although factors such as increasing regulatory scrutiny may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase by from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.45%. The increase in cosmetic treatment among consumers is notably driving the facial aesthetics market growth, although factors such as increasing regulatory scrutiny may impede the market growth. The vitiligo therapeutics market size is expected to increase to USD 341.35 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5%. The growing importance of the aesthetic appeal is notably driving the vitiligo therapeutics market growth, although factors such as the poor patient adherence may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this medical aesthetics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the medical aesthetics market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW).

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of medical aesthetics market vendors.

Medical Aesthetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 29.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key countries US, Brazil, Turkey, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., AbbVie Inc., Adin Dental Implant Systems Ltd., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., BioHorizons Inc., Candela Corp., Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Galderma SA, Hologic Inc., Huadong Medicine Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Sientra Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cutera Inc., and Venus Concept Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

