Medical Affairs Professional Society Announces Co-Chairs for MAPS 2020 Global Annual Meeting in Miami

When asked about the opportunity to Co-lead this important event, Dr. Pracyk responded, "I am honored and excited to co-develop such a transformative program featuring Medical Affairs most senior leaders, across Pharmaceuticals, MedTech (Devices and Diagnostics), Payors, and Health Systems. It is so critical for us to unite these disciplines into our new paradigm because Medical Affairs is rapidly evolving into fully integrated, strategic business partners at a global scale."

Dr. Winter-Sperry added that "We are living in a rapidly changing Medical ecosystem. All of us involved in healthcare are dedicated to improving the patient journey through the delivery of enhanced healthcare. We are at a critical juncture in Medical Affairs today. This annual conference is an important event for advancing the profession and addressing the biggest challenges that Medical faces today and in the future."

Dr. Robin Winter-Sperry, Global Head, Field Based Medical Excellence & Insights, Sanofi Genzyme, has had a distinguished career in Medical Affairs. She created Novartis' Medical Science Liaison (MSL) department of Scientific Operations and Sanofi-Synthelabo's Medical Therapeutic Liaison division, among others. She has been involved in over 28 product launches, pioneered the recognition of MSLs as a specialty in the biopharmaceutical and device industry, and is responsible for creating and developing many of the industry's leading Medical Affairs and Medical Liaison teams.

Dr. John B. Pracyk joined DePuy Synthes in February of 2016 as Franchise Medical Director, responsible for the innovation pipeline. In September of 2017 he was appointed Franchise Medical Leader where he provides deep clinical insights to accelerate meaningful innovation and drive value and safety for spine patients worldwide. In June 2018 he became the Integrated Leader of Medical Affairs, and Pre-Clinical & Clinical Research for the spine platform where he serves as a strategic partner with colleagues across Research and Development, Health Economics-Market Access, Global Strategic Marketing, Legal, Regulatory Affairs, Medical Safety and Business Development at Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies. Dr. Pracyk is a board-certified Neurological Surgeon who obtained his B.S., M.D. and Ph.D. degrees from Duke University, and his MBA from the University of Tennessee. He also completed pre- and postdoctoral fellowships at Cambridge University and the National Institutes of Health. Prior to joining DePuy Synthes, he was the program architect and center director of a multidisciplinary spine center in the non-profit sector and served as a strategic consultant with Vega Healthcare.

Early-bird registration for the MAPS 2020 Global Annual Meeting is now open at www.medicalaffairs.org/maps2020global. The meeting has expanded a full extra day, and will feature an MSL Program on Sunday, March 8, followed by the main program's plenary sessions with featured keynotes, interactive workshops with take-home applications and insights, solution provider expo, and lively networking events from March 9-11. MAPS offers team discounts for 4 or more registrants from the same company, and encourages participation from Medical Affairs professionals at all levels of experience, in all functions. Details are available at www.medicalaffairs.org/maps2020global.

About the Medical Affairs Professional Society

MAPS is a global non-profit [501(c)(3)] organization of Medical Affairs professionals with nearly 2,000 members from over 150 life sciences companies, as well as those who provide valuable support to Medical Affairs organizations. Its mission is to advance the Medical Affairs profession and increase its impact across the life sciences industry by:

Promoting excellence across Medical Affairs functions Developing guidelines to support industry standards and best practices Fostering advocacy for the Medical Affairs position Providing education and encouraging professional collaborations that support the practice of Medical Affairs

*Dr. Pracyk is employed by Medical Device Business Services, Inc.

Catherine Starr

Email: info@medicalaffairs.org

Phone: +1 303.495.2073

SOURCE Medical Affairs Professional Society