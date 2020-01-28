DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Affairs: The Roadmap to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides details of the significance of the medical affairs functional area in the pharmaceutical industry supported by expert insights.



Detailed analysis of the current scenario, structure, cross-functioning role and importance of medical affairs is provided in the report. The report also focuses on the importance of medical affairs in communicating and collecting medical evidence with the organization and external stakeholders. Within this context, the evolving role and the future of medical affairs are discussed in detail.



The report includes:

An overview of medical affairs and discussion on its role in the pharmaceutical industry

Briefing about the importance of medical affairs in communicating and collecting the medical evidence

Detailed analysis of the current scenario, structure, and cross-functioning role of medical affairs

Discussion on the evolving role and the future of medical affairs

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Methodology

Chapter 2 The Role of Medical Affairs in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Introduction

The Role of Medical Affairs Throughout Product Lifecycle

Early in Development

Pre-launch

Launch

Post-launch

Increasing Role of Medical Affairs

Research and Development (R&D) and Commercial Functions

Role in Organization and External Stakeholders

Cross-Functional Support in Early Access Programs

Supporting Investigator-Initiated Research (IIR)

Role of Medical Affairs in Generating Medical Evidence

Role of Medical Affairs in Medical and Public Education

Collaborations with Patient Associations

Engaging with Control Systems in Pharmaceutical Industry

Organizational Structure of the Medical Affairs Department

Chapter 3 Emerging Capabilities of Medical Affairs

Critical Role of Medical Affairs: Getting Fit for the Future

Gaining Opportunities with Insights Using Technology and Automation

Patient and Customer Centricity

Engagement Leadership

Effective Partnership with Internal and External Stakeholders

Medical Governance

Conclusion

Chapter 4 Appendix: Acronyms



