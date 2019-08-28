Medical Assistants Nationwide Gather in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical assistants from across the country will meet September 13-16 in Greensboro, North Carolina to learn about health care trends affecting their profession. Sessions at the 63rd Annual Conference of the American Association of Medical Assistants® (AAMA) will cover the latest in patient care, featuring administrative and clinical topics on risk management, epilepsy, HPV misconceptions, emergency preparedness, cultural awareness and more.

American Association of Medical Assistants

The AAMA Annual Conference will be held at Sheraton Greensboro at Four Seasons. Medical assistants who have not registered for the conference may register on-site.

With 50 CEUs offered, attendees who are CMAs (AAMA®) will have the opportunity to select from a variety of educational offerings and earn up to 22 CEUs that will count toward recertification of their credential.

In addition, AAMA leaders will meet and make decisions that will help guide the future of the association, and exhibitors will display the latest in medical assisting products and services. Throughout the conference, opportunities for medical assistants to network and form connections with colleagues will abound.

Medical assisting is one of the nation's careers growing much faster than average for all occupations, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Medical assistants work predominantly in outpatient health care settings. Employers are seeking and recruiting these allied health professionals because of their uniquely diverse clinical and administrative patient-centered training.

The Certified Medical Assistant® (AAMA)—or CMA (AAMA)—credential represents a medical assistant who has been credentialed through the Certifying Board (CB) of the AAMA.

Certification status is a matter of public record and may be released. Every day, the AAMA responds to more than 100 employer requests for CMA (AAMA) certification verification—for both current and potential employees.

The mission of the American Association of Medical Assistants is to provide the medical assistant professional with education, certification, credential acknowledgment, networking opportunities, scope-of-practice protection, and advocacy for quality, patient-centered health care.

For more information, visit www.aama-ntl.org or call the AAMA directly at 800/228-2262.

Media Contact:

Miranda Sanks

Senior Editor, Social Media Manager

MarCom@aama-ntl.org

800/228-2262

http://www.aama-ntl.org

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

AAMA Annual Conference

Verify CMA (AAMA) Status

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5zkr2TVNRQ

SOURCE American Association of Medical Assistants

Related Links

http://www.aama-ntl.org

