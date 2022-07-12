Medical Beds Market Size to Reach USD 5004.9 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Medical (Hospital) Beds Market is Segmented by Type (Long Term Care Bed, Maternal Bed, Critical Bed, Medical-Surgical Bed), by Application (Household Medical Bed, Hospital Medical Bed): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Medical Devices & Equipment Category.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Medical Beds market size is estimated to be worth USD 4315.7 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 5004.9 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.5% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the Medical Bed Market are:

The medical beds market is anticipated to grow as a result of factors including rising investments in the development of healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements in ICU beds, an increase in the number of beds in private hospitals, and an increase in the number of patients requiring chronic care.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE MEDICAL BEDS MARKET

Unprecedented economic expansion has been witnessed by many nations around the world, and as a result, new healthcare facilities have been built, dramatically altering the healthcare landscape in the last few decades. This rapid growth in the healthcare industry is expected to fuel the growth of the medical bed market.

Electric beds aid in setting and encourage ideal blood flow. Some pregnant women might need to stay in bed during or after delivery. A lady can easily sit up in bed or recline into a more comfortable breastfeeding position with the aid of an adjustable hospital bed. Many people who are older, injured or recovering from surgery find that electric hospital beds are a life-changing improvement. These beds make it simpler for patients to sit up or partially recline, facilitating caregiver duties and enhancing patients' mobility. The usage of electric medical beds is anticipated to rise as a result of these considerations.

People with illnesses that necessitate constant monitoring and care from caregivers or sporadic restraining from falling frequently find themselves in need of hospital beds. For the use of half rails to keep them in the bed, people who are in danger of falling, such as those with dementia or cognitive impairment, frequently need hospital beds. The half rails are designed to keep people in bed or to provide a firm and secure object to facilitate getting out of bed. They are adjustable to slide up and down out of the way. These factors are expected to further fuel the medical bed market.

Furthermore, people who are confined to bed for long periods of time develop pressure sores or bed sores as a result of the pressure their bodies exert on the mattress and the heat that is trapped between the person's clothing, bed, and skin. These lesions are very unpleasant and challenging to treat. Hospital beds are frequently suggested as an option so that they may easily rotate themselves and distribute pressure evenly throughout the body to relieve discomfort.

HOSPITAL BED MARKET SHARE

Based on type, the electric medical bed held the highest market share with around 61% in 2019.

Based on region, with a market share of roughly 31% in 2019 for medical beds, Europe would be the largest region. North America accounted for more than 30% of the global market after Europe.

Key Companies

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Drive Medical

Stryker Corporation.

ArjoHuntleigh

Gendron Inc

Graham Field Health Products, Inc.

Hard Manufacturing Co

Umano Medical

Transfer Master

American Medical Equipment (AME)

ProBed Medical .

