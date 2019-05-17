Medical Biomimetics Market Value to Hit $35 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China medical biomimetics market is anticipated to witness 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Growing geriatric population base in the country coupled with rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases should drive Chinese industry. Rising disposable income, growing research activities for advancing biomimetic technology should positively impact industry growth.

The worldwide medical biomimetics market is expected to register more than 5.5% CAGR up to 2025 owing to Growing demand for prosthesis and implants to fulfil increasing demand for organ transplantation.

U.S. medical biomimetics market dominated North America region in 2018 and is estimated to reach over 16 billion by 2025. Increasing number of people suffering from chronic conditions such as cardiac disorder, rising rate of organ transplantation and presence of organization such as 3B's Research Group that has collaborated with universities to advance research regarding biomaterial and development of biomimetic products will drive U.S. market.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/767

Some of the notable players operating in medical biomimetics market are Biomimetics Technologies, Veryan Medical, BioHorizons IPH, Avinent, BioHorizons, Applied Biomimetic, and Abbott. Market players are investing heavily in developing advanced biomimetic products especially in drug discovery and nanomedicine. In August 2013, Abbott acquired IDEV Technologies, that expanded company's product portfolio with addition of Supera stent, based on biomimetic principles.

Global Medical Biomimetics Market is set surpass USD 35 billion by 2025; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing geriatric population should act as high impact rendering factor for medical biomimetics market. Increasing rate of organ transplantation has accelerated demand for prosthesis and implants. According to U.S. government's data, nearly 34,770 transplants were conducted in the country in 2017.

Growing adoption of biomimetic technology for organ regeneration coupled with increasing research activity pertaining to application of biomimetics in healthcare should drive medical biomimetics industry. High rate of organ failure among elderly population, should substantially increase demand for biomimetics in coming future.

Browse key industry insights spread across 126 pages with 188 market data tables & 8 figures & charts from the report, "Medical Biomimetics Market Size By Product [Cardiovascular, Orthopedic (Prostheses, Exoskeleton), Ophthalmology, Dental], By Application (Plastic Surgery, Wound Healing, Tissue Engineering, Drug Delivery), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/medical-biomimetics-market

Several applications of biomimetics in medical field including dentistry, orthopedics, cardiology, ophthalmology and others should positively impact market size growth. Moreover, significant progress of tissue engineering, nanomedicine and several medical fields utilizing biomimetics should escalate business growth. However, stringent regulations will restrain industry growth to certain extent during the forecast period.

Cardiovascular product segment dominated the industry in 2018 and is anticipated to grow by 6.0% during the forecast timeframe. Increasing incidence of cardiovascular disorders due to growing adoption of sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy diet will act as primary driver for segment growth. Furthermore, technological advancements and increasing R&D activities such as development of advanced biomimetic heart that can be used as cardiovascular research instrument should positively impact industry growth.

Drug delivery application segment of medical biomimetics market is estimated to witness 6.4% CAGR during the analysis period owing to growing adoption of three-dimensional (3D) biomimetic models by pharmaceutical industry for controlled drug delivery. Advanced engineering technologies and appropriate biomaterials have enabled drug delivery in rate-adjusted way thereby fueling segmental growth.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/767

Browse Related Reports:

Point of Care Ultrasound Market By Type (Diagnostic Devices, Therapeutic Devices), By Portability (Trolley Based Devices, Handheld Devices), By Application (Emergency Medicine, Cardiology, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Urology, Vascular Surgery, Musculoskeletal), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Maternity Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa), Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/point-of-care-ultrasound-market

Biosimilars Market By Products (Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Proteins {Human Growth Hormone, Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor, Insulin, Interferon}, Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins {Erythropoietin, Monoclonal Antibodies, Follitropin, Low Molecular Weight Heparin}), By Application (Haematology {Neutropenia, Anaemia}, Oncology {Lung Cancer, Brain Cancer, Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Leukaemia or Blood Cancer}, Autoimmune Disease {Arthritis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Psoriasis}, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Diabetes), By Manufacturer (Contract Research and Manufacturing Services, In-house), By Technology (Recombinant DNA Technology, Monoclonal Antibodies Technology) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/biosimilars-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Blog: http://express-journal.com

Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Related Images

medical-biomimetics-market.png

Medical Biomimetics Market Forecasts 2019-2025

The worldwide medical biomimetics market is expected to register more than 5.5% CAGR up to 2025 owing to Growing demand for prosthesis and implants to fulfil increasing demand for organ transplantation.

Related Links

Medical Biomimetics Market size

Health Insurance Market

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.gminsights.com

