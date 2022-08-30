Medical Ceramics Market worth $3.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Ceramics Market is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2022 to USD 3.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the global market can be attributed to factors such as increasing research activities for the development of novel medical ceramics, growing demand for medical ceramics in plastic surgeries & wound healing applications; the rising number of hip & knee replacement procedures.

The zirconia segment accounted for the largest share of the bioinert ceramics market, by type, in 2021

By type, the global bioinert ceramics market is segmented into zirconia, alumina, and other bioinert ceramics (titanium, pyrolytic carbon, and silicon nitride). In 2021, the zirconia segment dominated the global bioinert ceramics market. The advantages of zirconia over other ceramic materials, the increasing demand for aesthetically attractive dental restorations are the major driving factors for this market.

Dental applications segment is anticipated to hold major share of the global medical ceramics market in 2021

Based on application, the global medical ceramic market is segmented into dental applications, orthopedic applications, surgical instruments, and plastic surgery. The dental applications segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. This segments large share can be attributed to the increasing number of cosmetic dental procedures and dental implant procedures across various regions and rising periodontal disorders.

North America to hold a significant share of the medical ceramics market during the forecast period

The medical ceramic market is segmented into five regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North American region accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. This can be attributed to the aging population, increasing number of heart diseases, growing demand for plastic surgeries, technological advancements, and the growing number of trained professionals in the region.

The major players operating in the medical ceramics market are CeramTec GmbH (Germany), KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), Nobel Biocare Services (Switzerland), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Institut Straumann (Switzerland), 3M (US), Royal DSM (DSM) (Netherlands), Elan Technology (US), Bakony Technical Ceramic Ltd. (Hungary), Superior Technical Ceramics (US), QSIL Ceramics GmbH (Germany), NGK Spark Plug (Japan), CoorsTek, Inc. (US), BCE Special Ceramics (Germany), Advanced Ceramic Materials (US), Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials (US), Kuraray Noritake Dental (Japan), Ferro Corporation (Japan), Washington Mills (US), H.C. Stark GmbH (Germany), CAM Bioceramics (The Netherlands), CaP Biomaterials (US), and Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials (US).

