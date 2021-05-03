Medical College of Wisconsin's Comprehensive Injury Center Adds New Position, Director of Violence Prevention Policy and Engagement

MILWAUKEE, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) Comprehensive Injury Center (CIC) is committed to violence prevention through a multidisciplinary public health approach that includes community engagement, research, education and collaboration with partners to advance the work. A new position, director of violence prevention policy and engagement, has been added to the CIC team to lead the development of the Division of Violence Prevention, focused on supporting the local, state, and national violence prevention movement.

Reggie Moore will fill this new role, effective May 3, 2021, following his past five years of service at the city of Milwaukee Health Department. This position is made possible by a strong investment from Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin (AHW) Endowment to support the launch of the Wisconsin Violence Prevention Project (WVPP) through an 18-month development and planning process.

"We are excited to have Reggie Moore join the dedicated team of the Comprehensive Injury Center. He brings more than 20 years of experience in violence prevention with a track record of success by making a significant impact through program development, community engagement, and policy work," said Terri deRoon-Cassini, PhD, MS, associate professor of surgery (Trauma and Acute Care Surgery) and executive director of the MCW CIC. "Together with our partners, we look forward to continuing violence prevention efforts and elevating the work in Milwaukee and beyond."

The focus of the new position is to:

Advance the development of a statewide policy agenda for addressing violence as a public health issue.

Build capacity in local communities across the state that are disproportionately impacted by interpersonal violence.

Facilitate the development of a state-wide violence prevention plan and activities of the WVPP.

Link local and state priorities with national movement for addressing violence as a public health issue.

"Violence is a critical public health issue that is impacting communities across Wisconsin," said Jesse Ehrenfeld, MD, MPH, director of the AHW Endowment and senior associate dean at the MCW School of Medicine. "At AHW, we work every day to support new initiatives that can improve health in the state, and this investment responds to an acute need for strong leadership, partnership, and support for violence prevention. This is an investment not just into the creation of a violence prevention initiative, but into the goal of elevating the voice and experience of entire communities most impacted by violence, families touched by violence, and into prevention strategies that can reach all corners of the state."

The CIC has a long-standing relationship with the city of Milwaukee and is the only Center of its kind in the state. The CIC combines educational, clinical training and research expertise, in conjunction with community-engaged expertise in violence prevention to advance injury prevention and policy.

