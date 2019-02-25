Medical Database, Inc. Launching Clinical Laboratory Decision Products: LDS™ & LDS™ Analytics

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Database, Inc. announced today the release of its groundbreaking Clinical Laboratory Decision products: LDS™ and LDS™ Analytics. The LDS™ platform assists providers (physicians, nurses, physician's assistants, laboratorians) incorrectly selecting and ordering the most relevant diagnostic tests based on disease, symptoms, and ICD10 codes while ensuring lab orders meet "medical necessity."

The LDS™ platform utilizes a proprietary (patent pending) ranking system which "scores" potential tests for any given disease and assigns an easily interpretable numerical and color-coded score, based on clinical relevance, medical necessity, and testing indication.

Tests can be ordered randomly by assay, CPT code, disease or ICD10 code. Each time an order is placed via the LDS™ platform, it automatically will include the appropriate diagnostic ICD10 code to meet medical necessity for payment. This innovative feature then allows labs and hospitals to use the LDS™ platform to streamline claims submission/verification and, thereby, improve reimbursement and increase revenue.

LDS™ Analytics is an enterprise analytics platform that profiles and benchmarks lab orders and remittance by physicians, practices and labs. The system is designed to check every claim and ensure the medical necessity is met as well as recommend an alternative CPT or ICD10 code, if available, for a submitted claim, leading to improved reimbursement.

"Selecting the most appropriate laboratory test has been proven to reduce costs and improve outcomes for both healthcare providers as well as patients and the LDS™ platform offers an invaluable resource to achieve that goal," said Dr. Safedin Sajo Beqaj, founder and CEO of Medical Database.

Irvine, CA-based Medical Database provides reliable and updated medical information to healthcare providers, insurance companies, and educational institutions. Our content, written by medical professionals, comprises a range of medical databases to assist healthcare providers in making appropriate clinical decisions, meeting medical necessity, and maintaining compliance.

