Medical Database Study on Improved Test Utilization Using LDS®, a Proprietary Laboratory Decision System, Published in the Journal of Clinical and Laboratory Medicine

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Database, Inc., a leader in providing updated medical information to healthcare providers, insurance companies and educational institutions, today announced the publication of a clinical study which provides evidence for the effectiveness of LDS®, a laboratory decision system which guides clinicians in selecting and ordering laboratory tests. The study results, published in The Journal of Clinical and Laboratory Medicine (Sept. 5, 2019), show a significant reduction in the number of unnecessary tests ordered by clinicians, thereby reducing 'wasteful' healthcare spending while improving patient outcomes.

Until recently, there has been no centralized, reliable resource for providers to reference when ordering from an ever-increasing selection of laboratory tests. The increase in molecular genetic testing available has only compounded the difficulty in selecting the most medically appropriate diagnostic test. As one CDC study showed, nearly 15% of primary care physicians experienced uncertainty in ordering the proper test. The same study noted that more than 75% of the providers would welcome a reference resource to help reduce uncertainty (1).

Laboratory diagnostics has become the largest single clinical activity in the U.S., with 4 to 5 billion tests performed each year. Yet no solution has been proven to make a positive impact on test utilization and meeting medical necessity.

To address these challenges, Irvine, California-based Medical Database, Inc. developed LDS, a laboratory test ordering and utilization management software. This intuitive new platform employs evidence-based guidelines and industry best practices to assist healthcare providers in selecting and ordering the most appropriate laboratory tests.

With LDS, clinicians are able to select the most appropriate test using test procedure, CPT code, disease, or a diagnostic (ICD10) code. All orders placed using the LDS platform automatically include the appropriate ICD10 code to meet medical necessity for reimbursement. This innovative LDS feature allows labs and hospitals to streamline claims submission/verification.

LDS utilizes a proprietary (patent pending) ranking system to 'rate' potential tests for any given disease and assigns an easily interpretable numerical and color-coded score, based on clinical relevance, medical necessity and testing indication.

In the recently published study, LDS was used to analyze claims/orders from a reference laboratory and a small insurance provider managing self-pay organizations. In both cases, the LDS proprietary ranking system easily identified tests/orders that did not meet medical necessity or Medicare LCD and NCD policies (50% and 20%, respectively). Further, LDS would have made recommendations for the correct ICD10 codes for every test order received with an incorrect code. And finally, significant improvement would have resulted had LDS been employed as a testing selection and ordering system by automatically assigning the correct IC10 or diagnostic code to each order. It was concluded that LDS could improve laboratory test orders by more than 99 percent (2).

"We are pleased that such a respected journal accepted our study for publication," said Safedin Sajo Beqaj, Ph.D., CEO of Medical Database, Inc. "The study makes the case that there is an immediate need for a laboratory decision support system to aid providers in selecting the right test for each disease or condition while assigning the correct ICD10 code to meet medical necessity. Our vision for LDS is to provide benefits throughout the laboratory test vertical by assisting providers in making appropriate test selection, helping laboratories with proper submission for reimbursement and streamlining claim verification for payers. All of which combined will serve to make the laboratory industry and the overall healthcare system more efficient and cost-effective."

Visit https://www.home.medicaldatabase.com/sci-forschen to download the study.

About Medical Database

Irvine, California-based Medical Database provides reliable and updated medical and laboratory test information to providers, payers, and diagnostic facilities. The company's content, written by medical professionals, comprises a range of medical databases to assist providers in making appropriate clinical decisions to meet medical necessity and maintain compliance. For more information, visit www.medicaldatabase.com

Press Inquiries

Safedin Sajo Beqaj, Ph.D., HCLD, CC (ABB)

President and CEO

Medical Database, Inc.

email: sajo@medicaldatabase.com

mobile: 847.769.3701

Reference

1. Hickner J, Thompson PJ, Wilkinson T, Epner P, Sheehan M, et al. (2014) Primary care physicians' challenges in ordering clinical laboratory tests and interpreting results. J Am Board Fam Med 27: 268-274.

2. Leblow L, Hamill T, Beqaj SH (2019) Use of Laboratory Decision System as a Test Utilization Management Tool in Clinical Settings, Current and Future Perspectives. J Clin Lab Med 4(1): dx.doi.org/10.16966/2572-9578.128

SOURCE Medical Database, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medicaldatabase.com

