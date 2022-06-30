Medical Device Cleaning Market worth $2.9 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Medical Device Cleaning Market by Process (Precleaning, Automatic, Manual Cleaning, Disinfection), Type (Non-Enzymatic, Enzymatic), Application (Surgical, Endoscope, Ultrasound, Dental Instruments) & End user (Hospitals, Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Medical Device Cleaning Market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027 from USD 2.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Medical Device Cleaning Market"

178 – Tables

78 – Figures

200 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=39633818

The growth in this market is driven by growing number of surgical procedures performed worldwide, the high incidence of hospital-acquired infections, concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period. Emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players in the coming years.

Hospitals/Clinics defined for the largest share in the medical device cleaning market by end user.



Based on end user, the market is segmented into dental hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, hospitals and clinics, and other end users (medical institutes and ambulatory surgical centers). In 2021, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest market share of 63.4% due to the growing number of hospitals and clinics in developed countries and the increasing prevalence of HAIs.

Critical device accounted for the largest share in the medical device cleaning market by device.



Based on device, the market is segmented into Semi-Critical Device, Critical Device, and Non-Critical Device. In considered year 2021, the critical device segment accounted for the largest market share due to increase in surgeries after pandemic.

Based on application, surgical instruments hold the largest share in the medical device cleaning market.



On the basis of application, the market is segmented into ultrasound probes, surgical instruments, dental instruments, endoscopes, and other instruments. The surgical instruments segment accounted for the largest share of 42.3% of the market in 2021 due to ailments requiring surgical intervention and the increasing number of hospital acquired infections.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=39633818

Based on Region, North America holds the largest share in the medical device cleaning market.



On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. North America segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 due to major players availability and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Key Market Players:



The prominent players in the medical device cleaning market include Getinge Group (Sweden), Metrex Research, LLC (US), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Steris PLC (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (Fortive Corporation) (US), 3M Company (US), Ruhof Corporation (US), and Sklar Surgical Instruments (US).



Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=39633818

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:



Infection Control Market by Product [Sterilization (Steam, Hydrogen Peroxide, EtO), Disinfection (Wipes, Liquids, Disinfectors), Services, E-beam, Face Masks], End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies) (2022 - 2026)

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/infection-control-market-1084.html

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market by Detector (Gas-Filled, Scintillators, Solid-State), Product (Personal Dosimeters, Passive Dosimeters) Safety (Full-Body Protection) & End User (Hospitals, Non-Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/medical-radiation-protection-market-1200.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/medical-device-cleaning-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/medical-device-cleaning.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets