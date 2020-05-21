Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Size Hit US$ 97.5 Bn 2027

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical device contract manufacturing market size is expected to hit around US$ 97.5 Mn by 2027.

Acumen Research and Consulting predict that the global medical device contract manufacturing market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 7% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.

Contract manufacturing is an outsourcing technique in which a company produces a larger product in whole or in a single part. Medical devices Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs) are companies who typically focus on a certain field of expertise such as molding, assembly or R&D. The production of medical devices is a method through which a manufacturer provides medical equipment or medical device parts which can subsequent be purchased by another organization. The contract manufacturers of medical devices also sometimes specialize in a specific process or function and can provide experience through regular manufacturing practice. The resource to suppliers, customers and inventors of medical devices provide definition of drug and product development, identification and approval of procedures, producing or highly specialized models in manufacture, packaging. They can even handle the distribution and supply to the end customer.

North America hold large market share in the global medical device contract manufacturing market and is likely to continue its dominance during forecast period. This is due to factors such as the US, which accounts for about 43% of the global medical devices market, with the 10 biggest original medical device (OMD) suppliers, and is expected to further fuel interest in medical equipment during forecast period in the region. In addition, technological developments and the rise of mobile technology will accelerate market growth in the region, as will the use of IoT and Industry 4.0.

Market dynamics

Increasing adoption of advanced technology in the medical device market and growing geriatric population are the major factor driving the growth of global medical device contract manufacturing market. Low returns on investment has contributed to the wide growth of the global contract manufacturing market due to the rising costs of in-house production, the rising disease prevalence, life expectancy and the geriatric population. However, the factors that may restraint the growth of the market are stringent government rules and high initial cost of medical devices.

The product manufacturing and assembly services segment is expected to grow at the highest the CAGR during the forecast period. OEMs, medical equipment and pharmaceutical companies, which running and supplying fully integrated medical instruments, such as pen needles, inhalers, automobile injectors and pre-full-filled syringes, primarily need these facilities. The other factors contributing growth to the global market is the growing prevalence of targeted therapies, increasing number of regulatory approvals for single-use medical devices, rising incidence of anaphylaxis, and the availability of the generic versions of auto injectors. In addition, the usage of finished product assembly facilities is expected to increase.

There are some major players associated in the medical device contract manufacturing market. Few of the main players actually dominate the market in terms of market share. And some prominent players are vigorously acquiring their market positions with the other companies worldwide. Some of the prominent players such as Benchmark Electronics, Inc., Nemera Development SA, FLEX LTD., Jabil Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Phillips-Medisize Corporation Integer Holdings Corporation, Nordson Corporation, and others.

Recent Developments

In April 2019 , with a new Korean office — Western Pharmaceutical Services Korea Ltd., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has extended its presence in the Asia Pacific region.

, with a new Korean office — Western Pharmaceutical Services Korea Ltd., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has extended its presence in the region. In March 2019 , A new manufacturing facility in France has acquired by Nemera Technology SA in order to manufacture inductible products Novo Nordisk.

, A new manufacturing facility in has acquired by Nemera Technology SA in order to manufacture inductible products Novo Nordisk. In October 2018 , Phillips-Medisize Corporation has acquired InterSystem Corp. to build a linked wellness network for the third generation.

, Phillips-Medisize Corporation has acquired InterSystem Corp. to build a linked wellness network for the third generation. In July 2018 , Jabil Inc. has acquired True-Tech Corporation an aerospace, semiconductor and machined component specialist supplier for US$ 95.9 Mn .

Market Segmentation

By Product

Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

Therapeutic Devices

Drug Delivery Devices

Other Devices

By Service

Product Design and Development Services

Product Manufacturing and Assembly Services

Quality Services

Regulatory Consulting Services

Packaging & Sterilization Services

By Device Type

Electronic MDCM

Non-Electronic MDCM

By Application

Cardiology

Diagnostic Imaging

Orthopedic

Endoscopy

Dental

Diabetes Care

Wound Management

Nephrology

In-Vitro Diagnostics

Respiratory

Other Applications

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

