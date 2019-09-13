Medical Device Innovations Furthering FemTech, 2019 Report

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Innovations Furthering FemTech" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

FemTech is a technology terminology coined by the Danish entrepreneur Ida Tin, the founder of Clue, popular fertility tracking digital solution. FemTech is short for female technology, an umbrella term that clubs together devices, software, and solutions for the benefit of women. FemTech solutions address a whole host of health considerations that affect women.



Used most commonly in the context of menstrual and sexual health, FemTech spans the spectrum from diagnosis to surgery, from medical imaging to digital devices, all focused on improving health outcomes for women. This research service (RS) is a study on the emerging opportunities and technology trends in the area of FemTech, with detailed focus on the interest showed by investors and funding agencies.



The report will focus on innovations in different segments and the trends that driving and hinder the market growth

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Summary of TechVision's FemTech Innovation Ecosystem

1.4 The Publisher's Perspective: FemTech is Fueled by Digital Health and Innovations Surgical Tech



2. Technology Snapshot and Trends

2.1 Emerging Demographic Trends and Effect on Women's Health

2.2 Emerging Socio-economic Trends Impacting the Market

2.3 FemTech Innovations Cater to Both Patients (B2C) as Well as Medical Professionals (B2B)

2.4 Advances in Digital Technologies Furthering Wellness and Fertility Solutions

2.5 Mental Health and General Well-being are Gaining Importance



3. FemTech Innovation Tracker

3.1 Wearable Device for Fertility Tracking

3.2 Vaginal Sensor to Monitor Fertility Cycles

3.3 Leveraging Genomics and Big Data to Support Regenerative Medicine

3.4 Patient-friendly Ultrasound Imaging for Breast Cancer Diagnosis

3.5 Data-backed Insights to Support Women's Health

3.6 Surgical Guidance Tool for Breast Conservation Surgery



4. FemTech: Funding Analysis

4.1 FemTech has Received more than $1B Over the Last 5 Years

4.2 Notable Private Funding in the FemTech Space

4.3 Women's Health Has Received More than $10B in Public Funding in the United States

4.4 Notable Publically Funded Projects for the Early Detection of Breast Cancer

4.5 Notable Publically Funded Projects in the Fertility Tracking and Sexual Wellness Space



5. Growth Opportunities and Roadmap

5.1 The Need for Personalization Will Have an Impact on Innovation and Product Design

5.2 Diagnostic Screening and Patient-friendly Imaging Solutions Improving Cancer Detection

5.3 Digital and Sensor Innovators are Key Stakeholders in the FemTech Industry



6. FemTech Intellectual Property Landscape

6.1 IP Activity of Fertility Tracking Indicates Innovation Efforts from Multiple Technology Angles

6.2 Wearable Device Companies Will Play an Important Role in Fertility Tracking

6.3 Key Patents to Check



7. Database of Key Industry Participants

