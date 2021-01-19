Medical Device Leader SAM Medical launches ThoraSite to deliver an innovative new solution for lateral thoracostomies

PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Engineered for accuracy, SAM ThoraSite is an anatomical landmark guide, designed to provide a safer approach to the pleural space by pinpointing the procedure site. The device aids in identifying the appropriate intercostal space for lateral thoracostomies and similar procedures.

SAM ThoraSite is used when treating life threatening chest injuries, such as collapsed lungs and sucking chest wounds. In these emergency situations, providers often consume valuable time counting ribs. "In time sensitive situations there needs to be a simplified, efficient solution to identify the appropriate intercostal spaces," said Dr. Sam Scheinberg, Founder and CEO of SAM Medical. "ThoraSite was developed to address this problem, streamlining lateral thoracostomy procedures."

Designed to simplify the cognitive burden associated with thoracostomies, ThoraSite:

Reduces procedure time by quickly facilitating procedure site.

Increases likelihood of appropriate needle/tube placement.

Decreases iatrogenic injury.

SAFE ZONE WINDOW PRINCIPLE

ThoraSite's patented design references the patient's own anatomical landmarks to position the Safe Zone Window directly over the ideal procedure site. The principal utilizes two axes to create a perpendicular intersection to safely orient the device. The first axis positions ThoraSite accurately between the anterior axillary and midaxillary line, while the second axis aligns the window over the 3rd, 4th or 5th intercostal space. This easily guides the user over the appropriate site to vent.

To learn more about how to use the product, visit the SAM ThoraSite training page.

AVAILABILITY & PURCHASING OPTIONS

SAM ThoraSite is currently available in the United States and will expand into the Canadian market in the upcoming weeks; with additional global markets added as registration in each country is obtained. The device is available in two packaging options, a 5-Pack bag (TS200-5P-EN) and a 25-Pack box (TS200-25P-EN). All units come individually bagged in a quick-tear sleeve inside the bulk packaging. Download our Press Kit, and visit the SAM Store to buy yours today.

REGULATORY INFORMATION

SAM ThoraSite is a registered Class I device in the United States of America .

Indications for Use: SAM ThoraSite is indicated for use by trained professionals following their standard of care to treat patients with pneumothorax, hemothorax and similar conditions requiring a thoracostomy.

Intended Use: SAM ThoraSite is an anatomical location aid to identify an appropriate location for lateral thoracostomies in adult and adolescent patients. Not intended for pediatric, or neonatal use.

SAM ThoraSite is an anatomical location aid to identify an appropriate location for lateral thoracostomies in adult and adolescent patients. Not intended for pediatric, or neonatal use. The device is non- sterile and intended to be single use.

ABOUT SAM MEDICAL

Located near Portland, OR, SAM Medical is a leading medical device company driven to engineer products that save lives. Beginning as a splint company, SAM Medical continues broadened its product portfolio and expanded its user-base. For over 35 years, SAM has designed and manufactured innovative medical products, used around the world by military, law enforcement, emergency medical, wilderness, sports medicine, and pre-hospital caregivers.

Innovations include SAM Splint, SAM XT Extremity Tourniquet, SAM IO Intraosseous Access System, SAM Chest Seal, SAM Junctional Tourniquet (SJT), SAM Pelvic Sling, ChitoSAM, and SAM Soft Shell Splint. For more information, visit sammedical.com.

