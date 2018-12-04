Medical Device Leader Series: Top Pre-Filled Injection Device Manufacturers 2018-2028

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Profiles, R&D and Revenue Forecasting for Leading Syringe, Injector and Component Producers and Contract Filling Services



The Pre-Filled Device Manufacturing market is estimated to reach $7.5bn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2017 to 2022.

The majority of revenues for pre-filled syringe manufacturers, including component manufacturers and pen injector/autoinjector manufacturers, came from developed markets. In 2017, the US was the largest market for pre-filled injection devices, accounting for 39.9% of global revenues.



How this 213-page report delivers:

- Provides an overview and revenue forecasts of the global pre-filled injectable devices market from 2018 to 2028



Profiles of selected leading companies in the pre-filled injection device manufacturing:

- Leading pre-filled syringe manufacturers

- Leading pre-filled injectable component manufacturers

- Leading pen injector and autoinjector manufacturers

- Leading pre-filled injectable devices contract manufacturers



Companies profiled in this report:

- Aptar Stelmi

- Becton, Dickinson, & Co (BD)

- Bespak Injectables

- Boehringer Ingelheim

- Catalent

- Dätwyler Holding

- Gerresheimer

- Haselmeier

- Laboratorios Farmacéuticos ROVI

- Nemera

- Nipro

- Ompi

- Owen Mumford

- Roselabs Group.

- Schott

- SHL Group

- Tip-top

- Vetter Pharma

- Weigao Group Pharmaceutical Packaging Products Company

- West Pharmaceutical Services.

- Ypsomed



Information provided for the selected leading companies, when available:

- Overview of the company

- Historical Revenues

- Revenue forecasts from 2018-2028

- A SWOT analysis

- A competitive analysis

- Products & Services

- Business Developments: Expansion, new products, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations.

- This report also discusses the key trends in the pre-filled injection device manufacturing market.

- 101 charts unavailable elsewhere



