Medical Device Outsourcing Market Size Worth $210.5 Billion By 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical device outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 210.5 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. Rising demand for advanced products and the trend of offshoring is fueling the growth. Regulatory bodies emphasize on the quality of the healthcare devices provided to the public, encouraging industry players to offer various services like regulatory consulting. For example, the European Medical Device Regulation undertake special spontaneous inspection of outsourced products to test the quality as well as conformity with standards.

Key suggestions from the report:

Contract manufacturing led the service segment in 2018 owing to the growing trend of outsourcing by OEM to third-party manufacturers, especially in emerging countries

Based on service, quality assurance is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Asia Pacific led the medical device outsourcing market in 2018 owing to lower cost and increased availability of skilled human resources

North America commanded a cumulative market share in 2018 due to well-established infrastructure for manufacturing complex medical devices

Some of the key companies present in the market are Toxikon Inc.; Eurofins Scientific; SGS SA; MAPI; Freyr Solutions; Integer; Celestica; Pace Analytical Services; Jabil; Wuxi Apptec; PPD; Intertek Group; Flextronics; Tecomet; and Sanmina.

Also, the budget scrutiny in developed countries, pricing pressure, and changes in reimbursement schemes are some of the major factors anticipated to increase the adoption of cost containment measures by the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM). This trend is expected to boost the medical device outsourcing to emerging countries like India and China. Export infrastructure, low cost labor, artificially low currency value, and government incentives for local manufacturers, especially in China; are some of the benefits offered by the contract manufacturers in emerging countries.

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical device outsourcing market based on service, application, and region:

Medical Device Outsourcing Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2026)

Quality Assurance



Quality Assurance



Clinical Trials Applications and Product Registrations





Regulatory Writing and Publishing





Legal Representation





Other



Product Design and Development Services



Designing & Engineering





Machining





Molding





Packaging



Product Testing & Sterilization Services



Product Implementation Services



Product Upgrade Services



Product Maintenance Services



Contract Manufacturing



Accessories Manufacturing





Assembly Manufacturing





Component Manufacturing





Device Manufacturing

Medical Device Outsourcing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2026)

Cardiology



Class I





Class II





Class III



Diagnostic imaging



Class I





Class II





Class III



Orthopedic



Class I





Class II





Class III



IVD



Class I





Class II





Class III



Ophthalmic



Class I





Class II





Class II



General and plastic surgery



Class I





Class II





Class III



Drug delivery



Class I





Class II





Class III



Dental



Class I





Class II





Class III



Endoscopy



Class I





Class II





Class III



Diabetes care



Class I





Class II





Class III



Others



Class I





Class II





Class III

Medical Device Outsourcing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



France





Germany





U.K.





Italy





Spain





Netherlands





Switzerland





Sweden



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Indonesia





Malaysia





Singapore





Korea





Thailand





Taiwan





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Israel

