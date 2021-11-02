Medical Device Packaging Market in Europe to grow by USD 3.68 Bn | Shift Toward Smart Packaging to Boost Growth | Technavio

The medical device packaging market in Europe report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The medical device packaging market in Europe covers the following areas:

Medical Device Packaging Market Sizing

Medical Device Packaging Market Forecast

Medical Device Packaging Market Analysis

The report identifies the growth of the medical device market in Europe as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The shift toward smart packaging of medical devices will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The Medical Device Packaging Market in Europe is segmented by product (pouches, trays, clamshells, and other products) and geography (Western Europe and Eastern Europe).

By product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the pouches segment in 2020. The segment is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. In terms of region, Western Europe is expected to emerge as largest market for medical device packaging market through 2025. The presence of many pharmaceutical and medical device packaging companies in countries such as Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, and the UK is contributing to the growth of the region.

This report presents a detailed picture of the medical device packaging market in Europe by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

Amcor Plc

Berry Global Group Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Gerresheimer AG

KP Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Oliver Healthcare Packaging Co.

RENOLIT SE

Sonoco Products Co.

Wipak Group

Medical Device Packaging Market in Europe: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 9% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.20 Regional analysis Western Europe and Eastern Europe Performing market contribution Western Europe at 82% Key consumer countries Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gerresheimer AG, KP Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Oliver Healthcare Packaging Co., RENOLIT SE, Sonoco Products Co., and Wipak Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

