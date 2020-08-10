Medical Devices Reimbursement Market Size Worth $1169.8 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical devices reimbursement market size is expected to reach USD 1169.8 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 10.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising number of regulatory reforms and increasing efforts of healthcare providers to reduce costs and improve the quality of medical equipment are anticipated to propel the market growth. Medical device reimbursement is defined as the payment, a third-party private or public insurer pays to a healthcare provider for the cost incurred while using healthcare equipment.

Key suggestions from the report:

The private player segment dominated the market with a share of 64.7% in 2019 due to the presence of a large number of private players

The hospitals segment dominated the market with a share of 49.6% over the forecast period due to recent technological developments and high patient footfall requiring the use of healthcare equipment

North America is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to strong reimbursement framework

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period owing to rising penetration of insurance services in rural and urban areas.

The major factors fueling market growth are growing dependence on remuneration, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing preventive care. Rising focus on early diagnostics and preventive care may in turn lead to higher activity within the diagnostic device industry, thus promoting more remuneration share from them. For instance, a fundamental paradigm shift towards incentivizing early diagnosis through remuneration is noticed across developed economies, such as screening for breast cancer.

With the increasing demand for healthcare equipment, the remuneration services are expected to provide various opportunities for healthcare industries to poach upon. Additionally, an increasing number of people pursuing insurance and consolidation of the healthcare system are the major factors fueling the market.

North America held the highest revenue share of about 50.0% in the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of healthcare devices reimbursement and raising awareness with regards to cost implications are expected to drive the market in the region. In addition, rising demand for healthcare equipment and an increasing number of healthcare centers is expected to drive the market in this region. With increasing chronic diseases, the demand for healthcare equipment is also increasing. As per the National Health Council Report, around 157.0 million people will suffer from multiple chronic conditions until 2020. Due to these reasons, the market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical devices reimbursement market based on payer, healthcare setting, and region:

Medical Devices Reimbursement Payer Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Public



Private

Medical Devices Reimbursement Healthcare Setting Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals



Outpatient facilities



Others

Medical Devices Reimbursement Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Kuwait





UAE

List of Key Players in Medical Devices Reimbursement Market

Aviva



Nippon Life Insurance



CVS Health



WellCare Health Plans



BNP Paribas

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.