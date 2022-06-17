Medical Display Market Size & Share Worth USD 3.04 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.1% CAGR | Medical Display Industry Trends, Demand, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global medical display market was worth around USD 2.33 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 3.04 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.1 percent over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Medical Display Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Medical Display Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.1 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Medical Display Market was valued approximately USD 2.33 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 3.04 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account for the greatest share of the global medical display market, and it is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR value during the predicted period.

is anticipated to account for the greatest share of the global medical display market, and it is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR value during the predicted period. This is owing to rising demand for sophisticated surgical display devices in emerging nations like India and China , as well as increasing knowledge of medical technology, growth in medical tourism, and an increase in healthcare expenditure in Asia-Pacific region.

and , as well as increasing knowledge of medical technology, growth in medical tourism, and an increase in healthcare expenditure in region. The market in North America and Europe is also expected to grow at a healthy growth rate owing to the increase in adoption of hybrid operating rooms, growing demand for multimodality displays, and adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare medical display devices.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as 'Medical Display Market By Resolution (Up To 2MP, 2.1 To 4MP, 4.1 To 8MP, And Above 8MP), By Panel Size (Under 22.9 Inch, 23.0 To 26.9 Inch, 27.0-41.9 Inch, And Above 42 Inch), By Technology (OLED Display, CCFL-Backlit LCD Display, And LED-Backlit LCD Display) By Application (Digital Pathology, Mammography, General Radiology, Diagnostic, Dentistry, Surgical/ Interventional, Multi-Modality, And Others ), By Display Color (Monochrome Display And Color Display), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data And Forecasts 2022 – 2028.' into their research database.

Medical Display Market : Overview

A medical display is a screen that is designed to fulfill the high requirements of medical imaging. They are generally equipped with image-enhancing technologies that assure steady brightness throughout the display's lifespan, noise-free pictures, ergonomic reading, and automatic compatibility with DICOM as well as many medical standards. It assists medical workers in achieving improved health outcomes and working more effectively in an ever-complex healthcare environment. A broad variety of healthcare specialties benefit from the vast line-up of high-precision medical monitors. Pathology, dentistry, surgery, mammography, radiology, and clinical review imaging are just a few of the fields that employ medical display systems.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/medical-display-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

166 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Medical Display Market : Growth Drivers

Growing inclination toward minimally invasive treatment is predicted to foster the market growth.

One of the primary reasons driving the growth of the global medical display market is the growing demand for minimally invasive treatments due to benefits such as faster recovery and reduced discomfort. There is the increase in prevalence of chronic diseases across the world that requires surgery. Owing to numerous benefits of minimally invasive treatment, a large number of patients prefer it. In addition to this, vascular & endovascular operations, neurological & spinal surgeries, orthopedic trauma treatments, and heart surgeries are all performed in hybrid operating rooms. This capability allows hospitals to perform sophisticated surgical operations, boosting demand for medical displays. Thus, the growing popularity of hybrid operating rooms has a positive impact on the medical display industry. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure and an increase in the number of pathology and radiology laboratories are driving up demand for medical displays. In addition, the growing demand for numerous diagnostic procedures such as X-ray, ultrasound, and magnetic resonance imaging as well as the need for medical professionals such as surgeons, radiologists, and information technology specialists to have a detailed view of these diagnostic outputs, is propelling the market growth.

Medical Display Market : Restraints

Increase in use of refurbished medical displays to hamper the growth of market.

In most developing countries, owing to poor healthcare infrastructure, most healthcare facilities including hospitals, clinics, and imaging labs prefer refurbished medical displays. In addition to this, the easy availability of refurbished medical displays in new state-of-the-art medical displays at a lower cost and with little or no complete loss due to underused assets may impede the market growth. Also, the growing number of suppliers of refurbished medical displays may hinder market growth.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/medical-display-market

Global Medical Display Market : Opportunities

Growing healthcare infrastructure may have numerous opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Governments of several countries and non-profit organizations are majorly focusing on the development of healthcare infrastructure to minimize the burden of diseases and provide better healthcare facilities. Also, there is an increase in the adoption of technologically advanced medical devices, monitors, displays, and several other equipments. All such factors are likely to create beneficial opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, heavy investments by the major plays for innovative product launches and upgraded features may also boost the global medical display market growth in the forthcoming years.

Global Medical Display Market : Challenges

Medical community has attempted to take advantage.

In the evaluation and access to patient medical information, visual information is crucial. The medical community has attempted to take advantage of developments in larger color gamuts, better display mobility, and more immersive visuals as display technology have progressed. These picture quality upgrades have improved healthcare quality by increasing efficiency, increasing diagnostic accuracy, adding functionality, improving training, and improving health records. However, as display technology progresses, the picture pipeline and display assessment become more complicated leading to measurement challenges. This may act as a challenge for the market growth.

Global Medical Display Market : Segmentation

The global medical display market is divided based on resolution, panel size, technology, application, display color, and region.

The resolution segment is bifurcated into up to 2MP, 2.1 to 4MP, 4.1 to 8MP, and above 8MP. Based on the panel size, the global market is split into under 22.9 Inch, 23.0 to 26.9 Inch, 27.0-41.9 Inch, and above 42 Inch. The technology segment consists of OLED display, CCFL-backlit LCD display, and LED-backlit LCD display. Digital pathology, mammography, general radiology, diagnostic, dentistry, surgical/ interventional, multi-modality, and others are the applications included in the market for medical display. The display color segment comprises monochrome display and color display.

Get More Insight before Buying at : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/medical-display-market

List of Key Players of Medical Display Market :

FSN Medical

LG Display

Sony

EIZO

Barco

Double Black Imaging

Jusha Medical

STERIS

Quest International

Advantech

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Medical Display Market ?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Medical Display Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Medical Display Market Industry?

What segments does the Medical Display Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Medical Display Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 2.33 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 3.04 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.1 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered FSN Medical, LG Display, Sony, EIZO, Barco, Double Black Imaging, Jusha Medical, STERIS, Quest International, and Advantech among others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3358

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/medical-display-market

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the global medical display market.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account for the greatest share of the global medical display market, and it is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR value during the predicted period. This is owing to rising demand for sophisticated surgical display devices in emerging nations like India and China, as well as increasing knowledge of medical technology, growth in medical tourism, and an increase in healthcare expenditure in the region. The market in North America and Europe is also expected to grow at a healthy growth rate owing to the increase in adoption of hybrid operating rooms, growing demand for multimodality displays, and adoption of advanced technologies in healthcare medical display devices.

Global Medical Display Market is segmented as follows:

Medical Display Market : By Resolution Outlook (2022-2028)

Up to 2MP

2.1 to 4MP

4.1 to 8MP

Above 8MP

Medical Display Market : By Panel Size Outlook (2022-2028)

Under 22.9 Inch

23.0 to 26.9 Inch

27.0-41.9 Inch

Above 42 Inch

Medical Display Market : By Technology Outlook (2022-2028)

OLED Display

CCFL-backlit LCD Display

LED-backlit LCD Display

Medical Display Market : By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Digital Pathology

Mammography

General Radiology

Diagnostic

Dentistry

Surgical/ Interventional

Multi-modality

Others

Medical Display Market : By Display Color Outlook (2022-2028)

Monochrome Display

Color Display

Medical Display Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Medical Display Market : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-medical-display-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Healthcare E-Commerce Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Healthcare E-Commerce Market accrued earnings worth approximately 353.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 840.1 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 17.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

The global Healthcare E-Commerce Market accrued earnings worth approximately 353.1 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 840.1 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 17.1% over the period from 2021 to 2028. Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market accrued earnings worth approximately 5.7 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 11.2 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 6.4% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

The global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market accrued earnings worth approximately 5.7 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 11.2 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 6.4% over the period from 2021 to 2028. Dental Services Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Dental Services Market accrued earnings worth approximately 302.4 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 556.3 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 6.5% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research