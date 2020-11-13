Medical Display Market Size is Projected to Grow USD 2,853.4 Million by 2026 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A New Medical Display Market Research Report published on Valuates Reports in Health Category. The report contains segmentation by Device (Mobile, Desktop, All-in-One Product), by Panel Size (Under 22.9-inch Panels, 23.0–26.9-inch Panels, 27.0–41.9-inch Pane, Above 42-inch Panels), by Application (Digital Pathology, Multi-modality, Surgical, Radiology, Mammography, Others), by Resolution (up to 2MP resolution displays, 2.1–4MP resolution displays, 4.1–8MP resolution displays, and above 8MP resolution displays). It also covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2026.

The global medical display market size was valued at USD 1,961.0 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2,853.4 Million by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Major factors driving the growth of medical display market size are a rise in healthcare expenditure and an increased geriatric population. Furthermore, the increase in demand for multimodality displays for radiology and various medical applications in order to gain a clear view of ultrasound outputs and PET boosts the growth of the global medical display market size.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE MEDICAL DISPLAY MARKET SIZE

The increase in demand for various diagnostic procedures, such as ultrasound, medical resonance imaging and x-rays. The increasing number of hybrid operating rooms and investment in technology research and development is likely to accelerate the growth of the medical display market size.

The growth in demand for diagnostic imaging procedures such as computed tomography, x-rays, medical resonance imaging, and ultrasound due to an increase in different forms of infections is expected to drive the Medical Display Market size growth. Apart from this, a substantial increase in public and private health expenditure is expected to increase investment in health infrastructure growth, especially in developing countries, which will directly have a positive effect on the sector.

MEDICAL DISPLAY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the desktop segment is expected to hold the largest medical display market share with its wide usage in major applications due to high image quality, ease of image analysis, and others.

Based on application, the surgical segment is expected to hold the largest medical display market share due to the wide usage of medical displays for surgeries with its critical impact on the quality of procedures.

Based on the resolution, the 2.1–4MP segment is expected to hold the largest medical display market share due to its decent configuration that is suitable for multiple applications.

Based on panel size, the 27.0–41.9-inch panel segment is expected to hold the largest medical display market share due to its suitability for a wide range of applications, including surgical as well as diagnostics.

North America is expected to hold the largest medical display market share during the forecast period. North America's dominance is attributed to the favorable government policies to promote the new and technologically advanced displays, the advancement of healthcare infrastructure, and the government's grant for research. Furthermore, the growth of the medical display market size in North America is supported by the rise in the adoption of hybrid operating rooms and the short length of the replacement period.

Due to its large population base in the Asia-Pacific region, in particular, India, China and Japan, the large healthcare sector is a major accelerator for the growth of the medical display market in the region. As a result, Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period, while Latin America's demand is projected to expand at a slow to the moderate rate during the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa are also expected to have a moderate market share in the medical display market.

MEDICAL DISPLAY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Region

North America

United States



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia



Japan



India



China



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of LAMEA

By Device

Mobile

Desktop

All-in-one Product.

By Panel Size

Under 22.9-inch Panels

23.0–26.9-inch Panels

27.0–41.9-inch Pane

Above 42-inch Panels.

By Resolution

Up to 2MP Resolution Displays

2.1–4MP Resolution Displays

4.1–8MP Resolution Displays

Above 8MP Resolution Displays.

By Application

Digital Pathology

Multi-modality

Surgical

Radiology

Mammography

Others.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE MEDICAL DISPLAY MARKET

The medical displays are concentrated with a few established manufacturers that focus on offering product differentiation by providing multimodality displays. By offering a detailed overview of the competitive market environment and information on companies' products, this industry analysis report on the medical display will help clients identify potential growth opportunities and develop new growth strategies.

Some of the top companies in the medical display market are

Alpha Display,

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.,

Axiomtek Co., Ltd.,

Barco NV,

BenQ Medical Technology,

Coje CO., LTD.,

Dell Technologies Inc.,

Double Black Imaging Corporation,

FSN Medical Technologies,

Hisense Medical,

HP INC.,

JVC Kenwood Holdings Inc.,

Nanjing Jusha Commercial & Trading Co, Ltd.,

Shenzhen Beacon Display Technology Co., Ltd.,

Steris PLC,

EIZO Corporation (EIZO),

Sony Corporation,

LG Display Co., Ltd.,

Novanta Inc. (Novanta),

Advantech Co., Ltd. (Advantech).

