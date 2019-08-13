Medical Doctor Associates Rebrands as Cross Country Locums

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCRN) a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services nationwide, today announced its Medical Doctor Associates (MDA) business, a national leader in locum tenens recruitment and staffing support, is introducing a new brand and visual identity. Cross Country Locums has also launched an enhanced website, featuring cutting-edge tools to deliver an exceptional, intuitive job search and application experience for healthcare professionals.

With the new Cross Country Locums brand, the organization reflects a stronger alignment to their business focus of providing physicians and advanced practice professionals with a variety of placement opportunities. It is also strengthening its brand identity by aligning with Cross Country Healthcare and its family of brands.

"The launch of Cross Country Locums is the latest step in our company-wide branding initiative to better align our broad and unique services," stated Kevin Clark, president and CEO of Cross Country Healthcare. "Our new, integrated brand structure better represents our Cross Country Healthcare family of brands and holistic approach to providing innovative technology and high-quality total talent management solutions."

As a trusted locum tenens and contingent staffing company with a depth of industry experience, Cross Country Locums serves as a proven quality partner to healthcare facilities and government agencies by providing innovative solutions and a reliable network of healthcare providers ready to resolve immediate, short-term and long-term medical staffing challenges so that clients can focus on achieving their business goals.

"Our new brand will allow us to present ourselves to the market in a way that more accurately reflects our services," said Karen Mote, president of Cross Country Locums. "Introducing our new brand the same week we recognize physicians practicing locum tenens at facilities across the nation felt like a wonderful way to reinforce our dedication to our clients and our amazing medical professionals. We look forward to serving all of our clients under our new Cross Country Locums identity as well as offering new tools and enhancements that extend and improve the way we support and serve them."

Cross Country Healthcare is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Our solutions leverage our more than 30 years of expertise and insight to assist clients in solving complex labor-related challenges while maintaining high quality outcomes. We are dedicated to recruiting and placing highly qualified healthcare professionals in virtually every specialty and area of expertise. Our diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. Through our national staffing teams and network of 69 office locations, we are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. We are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. In addition, we provide both retained and contingent placement services for healthcare executives, physicians, and other healthcare professionals.

