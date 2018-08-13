Medical Doctor Associates Recognizes National Locum Tenens Week, Impact Of Temporary Physician Staffing On U.S. Healthcare Delivery

National Locum Tenens Week occurs the second full week in August each year. Led by the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®), the program's annual platform provides the staffing industry a forum to collectively recognize the vital role that locum tenens doctors serve in the delivery of medicine today.

About NALTO® (www.NALTO.org): The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®) is the only professional association of temporary physician staffing firms committed to a code of ethics and to maintaining the highest industry standards.

About Medical Doctor Associates (MDA), LLC



As one of only four locum tenens staffing companies with an NCQA-certified credentials verification organization, MDA has earned the trust of medical professionals and facilities alike with our dedicated team providing a variety of staffing solutions. Today, MDA is a Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. company, which has expanded MDA's capabilities to include nurse staffing, allied health, permanent placement, and other healthcare focused management services through partnerships with the Cross Country Healthcare family of brands. Over the past thirty years, our firm has evolved, diversified and most importantly, developed a specialized recruiting staff that focuses on each specialty, forging a unique place in the market with a solid reputation for providing quality service. To learn more, visit www.mdainc.com.

Media Contact:



Tiffanie Lee



Brand Strategy Partner, Cross Country Healthcare



tlee@crosscountry.com

SOURCE Medical Doctor Associates

Related Links

http://www.mdainc.com

