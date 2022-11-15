Medical Document Management Systems Market Size to Grow by USD 412.45 million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Medical Document Management Systems Market share is set to increase by USD 412.45 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.13% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 12.05% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Document Management Systems Market

Global Medical Document Management Systems Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global medical document management systems (MDMS) market as a part of the global systems software market within the global IT software market. The super parent global systems software market covers companies engaged in developing and producing applications and systems software. It also includes companies offering database management software. The global systems software market covers organizations that are engaged in developing application development and management software, cloud computing software, data center and hosting software, IT management software, mobility software, networking software, security software, and storage software. It excludes companies classified in the development and production of home entertainment software.

Global Medical Document Management Systems Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Medical Document Management Systems Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Medical Document Management Systems Market– Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Medical Document Management Systems Market- Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Medical Document Management Systems Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Medical Document Management Systems Market Size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global Medical Document Management Systems Market compared to other regions. 39% growth will originate from North America . The US, Canada , and Mexico are the three countries that provide the most income for the MDMS market in North America . In North America , there is a growing need for accessible, individualized healthcare systems, which has prompted more doctors and hospitals to employ MDMS products. The US and Canada are leading North American nations when it comes to the adoption of MDMS and other cutting-edge healthcare information systems.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Medical Document Management Systems Market as per Deployment segmentation is categorized into On-premise and Cloud.

Revenue Generating Segment - The market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period. This is because more small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), including hospitals and clinics, around the world are implementing on-premise MDMS. In the global medical document management systems (MDMS) market, these factors are anticipated to fuel the on-premise segment's expansion during the course of the forecast period.

Global Medical Document Management Systems Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

Key elements fueling the expansion of the global market for medical document management systems include MDMS's greater efficiency and productivity . Medical document management systems (MDMS) assist in the management of patient demographic data, spend analysis, overheads, inventory management, insurance claims, patient analysis, regulatory and compliance data, license information, and emergency management.

. Medical document management systems (MDMS) assist in the management of patient demographic data, spend analysis, overheads, inventory management, insurance claims, patient analysis, regulatory and compliance data, license information, and emergency management. Additionally, the program creates clinical and administrative performance data that can be used in plans for improving medical documents. It assists medical professionals with every part of company optimization, such as setting up fee schedules, managing accounts receivables, providing support, covering overhead, doing marketing analyses, and calculating returns on investment (ROI).

The program keeps track of corporate operations and finds financial abnormalities that can be reported to management for remedial action. As a result, healthcare organizations are looking for MDMS that can boost productivity and efficiency while also lowering expenses and accelerating the organization's growth.

The demand for detailed and customized reporting will drive the expansion of the global market for medical document management systems. Physicians rely on the reporting features of their software systems to give them access to accurate data and statistics that may help them gauge the effectiveness of their practices.

will drive the expansion of the global market for medical document management systems. Physicians rely on the reporting features of their software systems to give them access to accurate data and statistics that may help them gauge the effectiveness of their practices. Daily reports from MDMS give information about unassigned credits, completed appointments, and post-op calls. To learn more about administrative activities such as prescriptions, deleted transactions, past-due accounts, unpaid claims, and credit distribution audit trails of medical records, the reports can be checked daily or weekly. Therefore, the above-mentioned factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the worldwide MDMS market.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

A major challenge to the expansion of the global market for medical document management systems is the t hreat posed by open-source MDMS . A variety of business analytics tools and applications are offered by open-source suppliers in the worldwide MDMS industry.

. A variety of business analytics tools and applications are offered by open-source suppliers in the worldwide MDMS industry. Many small- and medium-sized organizations (SMEs) and individual users favor open-source technologies, which are freely available on the Internet because the purchasing and licensing expenses of commercial MDMS are exorbitant.

Demand will decline due to the availability of subscription-based MDMS solutions, including cloud-based and on-premises MDMS solutions, as well as open-source MDMS solutions, and these factors may restrain the expansion of the worldwide MDMS market during the course of the projected period.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Medical Document Management Systems Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the Medical Document Management Systems Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cloud data warehouse market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Medical Document Management Systems Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Medical Document Management Systems Market vendors

Medical Document Management Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.13% Market growth 2023-2027 $412.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Canon Inc., Compulink Management Center Inc., Epic Systems Corp., Exela Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Hyland Software Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Konica Minolta Inc., McKesson Corp., Microsoft Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Siemens AG, Thoma Bravo LP, Thomson Reuters Corp., NextGen Healthcare Inc., and Pericent BPM and DMS Software Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global medical document management systems market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global medical document management systems market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Nursing and home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Nursing and home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Nursing and home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Nursing and home healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Nursing and home healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 112: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 113: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 114: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 115: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 116: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 117: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Athenahealth Inc.

Exhibit 121: Athenahealth Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Athenahealth Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Athenahealth Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Canon Inc.

Exhibit 124: Canon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Canon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Canon Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Canon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Canon Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Compulink Management Center Inc.

Exhibit 129: Compulink Management Center Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Compulink Management Center Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Compulink Management Center Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Epic Systems Corp.

Exhibit 132: Epic Systems Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Epic Systems Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Epic Systems Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 135: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 136: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 138: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.10 Hyland Software Inc.

Exhibit 140: Hyland Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Hyland Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Hyland Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 McKesson Corp.

Exhibit 143: McKesson Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 144: McKesson Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: McKesson Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: McKesson Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Exhibit 147: NextGen Healthcare Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: NextGen Healthcare Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: NextGen Healthcare Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 150: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Pericent BPM and DMS Software Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Pericent BPM and DMS Software Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Pericent BPM and DMS Software Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Pericent BPM and DMS Software Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Siemens AG

Exhibit 158: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 159: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 161: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.16 Thoma Bravo LP

Exhibit 163: Thoma Bravo LP - Overview



Exhibit 164: Thoma Bravo LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Thoma Bravo LP - Key offerings

12.17 Thomson Reuters Corp.

Exhibit 166: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Thomson Reuters Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

