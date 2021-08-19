Medical Education Market Size to Reach USD 122.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.60% | Valuates Reports
Aug 19, 2021, 10:48 ET
BANGALORE, India, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Medical Education Market is Segmented by Type (On-campus, Distance), by application (Adult, Kid): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports under Health Education and Medical Training Category.
The medical education market size was valued at USD 74.5 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 122.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.60%.
Major factors driving the growth of medical education trends are:
- An increase in the privatization of medical schools, a rise in the number of medical schools, and a surge in the number of students seeking a medical education, are all contributing to the growth of the global medical education market.
- The increasing need for digitalization in the education industry is expected to drive the medical education market. When compared to conventional learning methods, tablet-based, multimedia-enhanced training is seen to improve medical examination results.
- Emerging countries are investing in healthcare infrastructure to improve healthcare quality. The increasing infrastructure will trigger the hiring of additional medical personnel. Thus, the worldwide medical education market is projected to benefit as a result of this.
View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Othe-2D465/global-medical-education
TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE MEDICAL EDUCATION MARKET
- Digitization in the medical education field is expected to drive the growth of the medical education market. Digitization of Medical education offers unparalleled access to fresh study methods through videos and audios, all of which are cost-effective. This cost-effective feature is expected to increase more enrollments during the forecast periods.
- Furthermore, CME (continuing medical education) promotes lifelong learning by assisting medical professionals in filling gaps in their professional practice, which is projected to increase the medical education market growth throughout the forecast period.
- The increase in the number of medical schools especially in the developing economy is expected to boost market growth. The demographic and epidemiologic shifts in emerging market economies (EMEs) are accelerating. In most of these countries, the population's health is jeopardized by a twin burden of lifestyle-related diseases and emerging and current infectious diseases. This in turn is forcing governments of these regions to be involved in developing the healthcare infrastructure and medical schools.
- An increase in the number of private medical schools is expected to further boost the medical education market growth. Over the last several decades, the privatization of medical education has exploded, with the number of private medical schools rapidly increasing. This is majorly attributed to the population boom and inability of the governments to meet the medical needs of society due to both economic constraints and limited infrastructure.
Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-2D465/Global_Medical_Education_Market
MEDICAL EDUCATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS
In North America, the United States and Canada are the most important markets for medical education. North America has been experiencing rapid expansion and is likely to provide market suppliers with several commercial prospects during the forecast period. The introduction of visual technologies in medical education is one of the primary elements driving expansion in North America.
Inquire for Regional Data: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-2D465/Global_Medical_Education_Market
MEDICAL EDUCATION MARKET SEGMENTATION
Segment by Type
- On-campus
- Distance.
Segment by Application
- Adult
- Kid.
By Region
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
By Company
- Apollo Hospitals
- TACT Academy for Clinical Training
- Zimmer Institute
- Olympus
- Gundersen Health System
- GE Healthcare
- Medical Training College.
