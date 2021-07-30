Medical Education Market to Grow by USD 143.30 Billion | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jul 30, 2021, 02:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Education Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Our client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies.
The medical education market is poised to grow by USD 143.30 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 17% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the number of online medical education programs.
The medical education market analysis includes courses segment, learning method segment, and geography landscape. This study identifies the advent of visual technologies in medical education as one of the prime reasons driving the medical education market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The medical education market covers the following areas:
Medical Education Market Sizing
Medical Education Market Forecast
Medical Education Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Harvard University
- Johns Hopkins University
- New York University
- Stanford University
- University of California
- University of Cambridge
- University of New England
- University of Oxford
- University of Washington
- Yale University
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Courses
- Market segments
- Comparison by Courses
- Graduate courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Certifications and trainings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Post graduate courses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Courses
Market Segmentation by Learning Method
- Market segments
- Comparison by Learning method
- Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online learning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Learning method
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
